Meghan Markle Revealed Her Due Date, & We’re So Close to the Next Royal Baby

Meghan Markle’s due date is so close we can feel it. The Duchess of Sussex revealed when she’s expecting her first baby with husband, Prince Harry, and it’s surprisingly close. Could we have another royal baby before the new year?

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent their Christmas meeting well-wishers outside St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. There, Markle reportedly told fan Karen Anvil about her due date and how excited she was for her first child. “We’re nearly there,” Markle said, according to Anvil, who tweeted about her interaction with the former Suits star.

“‘We’re nearly there’ – my response from Meghan when I asked her if she was excited,” Anvil tweeted.

Though we’re unsure what Markle meant by “nearly there,” to have her baby come so soon would be a huge jump from her expected due date. When Markle and Harry announced their pregnancy in October, Kensington Palace revealed that Markle was about 12 weeks along and would be expecting her baby in the spring.

Markle’s due date news follows recent speculation about the royal couple’s baby name. According to Harry Atikenhead, the head of the betting site Corale, the frontrunner for the name—if Markle and Harry have a daughter—is Victoria. Runner-up names are Diana and Philip—after Harry’s late mom, Princess Diana, and grandfather, Prince Philip. In November, Harry’s father, Prince Charles, revealed that the names Kylie and Shane are also in the running.

“Incidentally, ladies and gentlemen, my son Harry tells me that during their recent tour of Australia, he and his wife were offered countless thoughtful suggestions for the naming of their forthcoming baby. Just between us, I suspect that Kylie and Shane may possibly make the shortlist,” Charles said, according to the Daily Mail.

Chances that Markle will have her baby before the new year are slim. But hey, it’s sooner than we thought, so get ready for another royal baby.