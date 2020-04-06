Meghan Markle’s Reason for Not Seeing Her Mom Post Royal Exit Has Left Her ‘Heartbroken’

When we learned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Los Angeles, the news made sense for two big reasons: It’s where Meghan can return to acting and be close to her mother. Yet if that’s the case, why haven’t Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland reunited post royal exit—you know, now that they’re both in the same country, let alone the same city? Turns out, there’s a necessary yet difficult reason behind their lack of contact.

When Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, first moved to L.A. in late March, the news came rather abruptly in light of recent travel restrictions. The Sun reported that “The borders were closing and flights were stopping. They had to get out.” So the recently removed royals made the transition from life in Vancouver to the States. It was, however, a move they were already planning. “They realized Canada would not work out for various reasons and they want to be based in the Los Angeles area,” a source told The Sun. “They have a big support network there. It’s where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based. Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum, Doria.”

But while Doria Ragland, 63, now lives “just 10 miles away” from her daughter, son-in-law, and grandson baby Archie, she hasn’t been able to see any of them. With social distancing and shelter-in-place measures already well underway in the state of California, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made the difficult decision to isolate themselves from each other until it is safe to share space together. Of course, Meghan is reportedly “absolutely heartbroken” to be so close, yet still so far from her own mother.

A source with The Sun shared as a much, telling the paper that “Meghan is absolutely heartbroken—after all, one of the main reasons she decided to live in LA was to be near her mum.” But the source also highlighted the precautions that this family—like millions of others around the world—have decided to take. “Because of her age, Doria obviously has to be careful and Meghan and Harry are sticking rigidly to all formal guidelines […],” the source said. “They’ve been WhatsApping and FaceTiming almost daily but obviously it’s not the same.”

For now, however, it will have to do. Here’s to better days, when all the mothers and daughters of the world—royals included!—can see each other again.