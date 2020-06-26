Meghan Markle Is ‘Done’ With Jessica Mulroney After Her ‘Offensive’ Social Media Comments

It’s the end of their friendship. Meghan Markle is “done” with Jessica Mulroney after Sasha Exeter called out the stylist for her white privilege. For those who don’t know, Mulroney made headlines in June after she threatened to take legal action against Exeter, a Black blogger and influencer, who accused the stylist of “textbook white privilege.”

Mulroney went on to apologize to Exter in a social media post, promising to “continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support black voices.” In her apology, Mulroney also referenced her friendship with Meghan, telling readers that she’s “lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre.” The sentence was in reference to the racism that former Duchess of Sussex faced and continues to face after news broke about her relationship with Prince Harry. (The two married in May 2018 and share a 1-year-old son Archie.)

According to a source for Us Weekly, Meghan’s decision to end her friendship with Mulroney came after her ex-best friend brought her up in her apology as a way to absolve her offensive actions. “Meghan could not get over that Jessica brought up her relationship with Meghan when she commented about her ‘closest friend’ in the discourse with Sasha,” the insider said. “That was hugely offensive to Meghan and the deciding factor for her. Meghan considers the relationship to be done.”

The source also told the magazine that Meghan and Mulroney’s friendship, which started when the royal was an actress on Suits, has “less strong before this drama went down.” Since the drama, Meghan is now ready to “distance herself” from her former friend.

“Of course Meghan is supportive of Jessica, as she is with all of her friends, but it’s a bit off-putting when Jessica seemingly uses their friendship for headlines,” the insider said. “Meghan is very aware when people in her life do this. Especially now that Meghan is in L.A. and it’s a sensitive time, Meghan is being very cautious with her affiliations.”

The source’s comments echo reports that Meghan and Jessica have been “on the outs” for some time after Meghan felt that her friend was using her for fame. “I don’t know what the tipping point was, but Jess has been on the outs for some time,” an insider told Page Six in June. “Their friendship is definitely not what it was. And really, how can you have such a close friendship when one person is basically making a career out of the friendship?”