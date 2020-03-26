Meghan Markle’s First Post-Royal Acting Job Is Better Than We Thought

The Duchess of Sussex has officially returned to Hollywood. Meghan Markle will narrate a Disney elephants documentary as her first acting job since she became a member of the British royal family. Disney announced on Thursday, March 26, that the actress, who was best known for her role as Rachel Zane on USA’s Suits, provided the voiceover for two new documentaries on Disney+.

Meghan will voice Disneynature’s new documentary, Elephant, while Natalie Portman will narrate Disney’s other upcoming documentary, Dolphin Reef. Both films will be available to stream on Disney+ on May 3. “Two new movies, two unforgettable journeys,” Disneynature tweeted. “Start streaming Disneynature’s Elephant, narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Disneynature’s Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman, on April 3, only on #DisneyPlus.”

News of Meghan’s documentary comes after The Times confirmed that she had signed a voiceover deal with Disney in exchange for a donation to conservation charity Elephants Without Borders. The deal came after Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, had announced their decision to take a “step back” as senior members of the royal family to move to Canada to raise their 10-month-old son Archie.

Since the report about Meghan’s voiceover deal with Disney, there have been several rumors about other acting jobs she wants. A source told The Mirror that Meghan was passed for on-screen roles with Disney and Marvel, which is owned by Disney, because of her drama with the royal family. A showrunner for The Simpsons also claimed that he offered the Duchess of Sussex a voiceover role on the long-running sitcom. But neither of these rumors have been confirmed.

Meghan’s last acting job was on Suits, where she starred on for seven seasons. After her engagement to Prince Harry in November 2017, Meghan announced her retirement from acting. However, at the live-action Lion King premiere earlier this year, Prince Harry was seen talking with an executive at Disney. Fans believe their conversation was about how Meghan is still available for voiceover work, though those reports haven’t been confirmed.

Elephant, narrated by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is available to stream on Disney+ on April 3.