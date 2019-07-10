Um, You Can Totally Get Meghan Markle’s Adorable Monogrammed Tote for Under $200

Scroll To See More Images

As someone who grew up avidly watching The Princess Diaries movies, I’ve always had an affinity for everything royal. Although I knew it was a (major) long shot, I used to imagine myself falling in love with Prince Harry (back in his wild child days) and becoming a member of the royal family. Obviously that is, sadly, never going to happen to me, but I can at least pretend by carrying the same Cuyana tote as Meghan Markle. I mean, if you can’t live vicariously through a real-life fairytale, what’s the point? The royal family wears a lot of beautiful clothes I could never afford, but occasionally, there’s a piece or two my budget will actually allow. If I can’t be a duchess, I might as well dress like one.

Luckily, Meghan Markle has been spotted carrying an adorable Cuyana tote bag (monogrammed, of course)—most recently at Wimbledon. The Classic Structured Leather Tote from sustainable brand Cuyana rings in at only $195 (!!), so we can all copy the Duchess’ look without breaking the bank. Is that a win or is that a win? The tote was even gifted to guests of the Duchess’ baby shower back in February, so you know she’s a true fan of Cuyana. And what’s good enough for Meghan Markle is good enough for me. I can just picture myself sporting a less-expensive version of one of the Duchess’ sleek ensembles, carrying around this adorable tote. Luckily, my first name also starts with an “M”, so I can totally copy the Duchess’ bag—right down to the monogram.

While Meghan Markle has been seen carrying the tote in black, if that’s not your color, there are myriad others to choose from on the Cuyana site. This tote is such a classic and pretty silhouette, you’re sure to carry it for years to come. Leave it to the Duchess to have such great taste.

