Meghan Still Isn’t Allegedly ‘Cleared’ For Her Bullying Scandal Amid Claims There Was a ‘Spin Job’

A different point of view. Royal palace officials have a firm stance about Meghan Markle’s bully allegations after Buckingham Palace released an announcement ending the investigation. A royal insider told Ok Magazine on July 8, 2022, that Meghan still isn’t “cleared” by the palace.

The palace insider told the outlet that the findings in Meghan’s investigation haven’t been released yet. “Meghan will have you believe what Meghan will have you believe,” the source said. “She wasn’t cleared. This is just a classic spin. Buckingham Palace never said she was cleared. Buckingham Palace said they would not release the findings of the investigation. These are two very different things.”

Buckingham Palace launched a private investigation that ended on June 30, 2022, after several palace members reported that the Duchess of Sussex had mistreated them. The allegations surfaced in March 2021 when The Times of London published an article that cited an October 2018 email by former royal communications secret, Jason Knauf, who claimed the Duchess “was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year.” When the investigation was launched, Meghan’s representatives told BBC, that the allegations were the “latest attack on her character” and said it was particularly unfair since the duchess had been the “target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.

According to the Queen’s treasurer Michael Stevens, the investigation findings will remain private and will never be released to the private. “The review has been completed and recommendations on our policies and procedures have been taken forward,” he said during a briefing on June 30, 2022. “But we will not be commenting further.”

A source told Us Weekly that Meghan wants to move forward beyond the allegations. “Meghan is a fair boss and never bullied anyone who worked for her at the Palace in the first place. She’s happy that her name has been cleared from the defamatory claims. She and Harry are looking forward to putting the incident behind them and are happily moving on with their lives in Montecito.”

Royal expert Katie Nicholl explained to Entertainment Tonight on June 30, 2022, why the investigation was kept under wraps. “The Queen doesn’t want any more drama. She just doesn’t want any more dirty linens aired in public,” she told ET. “By taking it in-house, which is essentially what the Queen has done, she is trying to limit any further damage, any further damage to the monarchy, potentially any further damage to those members of staff who have made those allegations and also, possibly to the Duchess of Sussex, who denied those allegations.” She continued, “It’s been speculated that the reason that this investigation isn’t going to essentially see the light of day, at least in public, is to protect those who spoke out and made these allegations of bullying against the Duchess of Sussex, to protect their privacy, to protect their anonymity. And there is some speculation that this would not have been particularly pleasant reading for the Duchess of Sussex, and possibly she’s being protected in all of this as well.”

For more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s time in the British royal family, read Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s New York Times bestseller, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. The book tells all on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship, from how they met to their wedding to the birth of their son, Archie. Finding Freedom also dives into the “true story” of why Harry and Meghan left the royals at the end of 2019 and moved to the United States amid their secret drama with their family. Consisting of interviews and accounts with Harry and Meghan’s closest confidants, Finding Freedom is a must-read for any royal follower.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.