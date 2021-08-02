Meghan Just Hired Oprah’s Party Planner for Her 40th Birthday—Here’s How She’s Celebrating

The big 4-0! Meghan Markle’s birthday with Prince Harry is coming up soon, and it looks like plans for the special day are already well underway now that the Duchess of Sussex has hired none other than Oprah’s own party planner to organize the event.

The Mirror was the first to report the news, with sources telling the U.K. site that Meghan hopes to keep things “low-key” on her 40th birthday, which is on August 4, 2021. Of course, this means her husband Prince Harry, 36, and their two children—2-year-old son Archie and newborn daughter Lilibet—will be there. But who else will be in attendance? According to an insider who spoke to the publication, “Megan wants a small gathering. About 65 people are invited, her closest friends and family,” so it’s safe to assume others like her longtime friend Oprah Winfrey and mother Doria Ragland will be at the party, which could take place at the Sussexes’ home in Montecito, California.

Naturally, when it comes to the venue and design, these matters are also up to Meghan’s party planner Colin Cowie. As a source explained to The Mirror, “Colin was recommended to her by Oprah who always puts on fabulous parties.” In the past, Cowie has worked with the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Tom Cruise, and Jennifer Lopez, along with organizing events for Oprah such as her 2014 Civil Rights Legends Gala and a white-tie ball at the Bacara Resort in Santa Barbara in 2005. Given his track record, it’s safe to say that no matter how “low-key” Meghan’s 40th birthday party may be, it’s still going to be quite an elegant affair!

All that said: Meghan’s birthday party is also expected to have some subtle personal touches. Prince Harry, for his part, reportedly plans to buy a cake from Meghan’s favorite spot, a local bakery by the name of Posies & Sugar. Cowie, meanwhile, has committed to sourcing the rest of the party’s food and wine from local farms and vineyards—so it’s bound to be a wonderfully bespoke affair!

