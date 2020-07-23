Meghan Markle Is Planning Her 39th Birthday Party & Don’t Worry, Guests Will Be Tested Prior

When it comes to the Leo Duchess, we already know that Meghan Markle’s birthday party in Montecito will be pulling out all the stops—safely, of course. The Duchess of Sussex has her 39th birthday coming up on August 4, and according to sources close to her and 35-year-old husband, Prince Harry, she’s already planning her celebration.

The couple, who moved to Los Angeles months after announcing their plan to step back from their roles as senior working members of the royal family in January 2020, is reportedly thinking of hosting a small get-together. According to a source with the Daily Mail, Meghan is feeling a bit “cooped up” at her Los Angeles home (aren’t we all) after spending the last few weeks socially distancing on the property with her husband, 1-year-old son Archie, and—most recently—her mom Doria Ragland, who joined them after it was safe to. Now, Meghan is hoping for a little change of pace by reportedly planning a celebration just outside of Los Angeles in Montecito, right near Santa Barbara, California.

Those familiar with the area would know that talkshow host, Oprah Winfrey, actually lives there in her legendary “Promised Land” estate. It’s no coincidence, then, that Meghan might be planning on that area—the Duchess has reportedly become good friends with the philanthropist since her move to L.A., and has been working closely with her on activist opportunities in light of the recent wave of Black Lives Matter protests. Aside from Oprah, only a handful of other close friends and family will be at the soiree.

“Whatever she ends up doing for her birthday, Meghan said it will be low-key,” a source told the outlet. “She said she doesn’t want to come across as being careless and irresponsible.”

So, to that point: The Duchess reportedly plans to have every guest in attendance tested for COVID-19 prior to arriving, while also hosting the party outdoors for proper ventilation. Responsible and “low-key,” indeed!

Still, with Meghan’s birthday a few weeks out, the Duke and Duchess may end up having a change of plans. The situation with coronavirus continues to evolve in California, with the state seeing a major rise in cases and deaths in recent weeks. On July 19, Los Angeles Mayor, Eric Garcetti, said in an interview that the city was “on the brink” of issuing a second stay-at-home order since the city first shut down for the pandemic in March. If that stay-at-home order ends up going into effect, it could definitely influence whether Meghan’s birthday party happens after all.

Meanwhile, in the U.K., the royals aren’t expected to acknowledge the Duchess’ birthday. On July 18, a royal spokesperson for Westminster Abbey explained to the Daily Mail that the royal church would not be ringing its bells in honor of Meghan’s birthday. “The bells are usually rung to mark the birthdays of senior members of the Royal Family, and through the line of succession to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children,” the spokesman said.

Royal columnist Richard Eden noted, however, that the church “did ring them for the birthday of beleaguered Prince Andrew in February, even though he’d stepped down from royal duties.”

