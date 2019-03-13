Meghan Markle May Not Break Tradition with Her Baby’s Birth After All

The Duchess of Sussex is nearing the end of her third trimester, so naturally we’re wondering—where will Meghan Markle give birth? The newest royal baby will be seventh in line for the throne (right after his or her dad!). While we don’t know if it’s a boy or a girl yet, we know the royal parents are hoping to raise their child with a gender-neutral approach. They are blazing their own new path and that might include their venue choice for the birth.

Initial reports speculating the location said Markle would likely be opting out of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital. (This is where both her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, gave birth to their children). But now it seems Markle may follow in their footsteps after all. Let’s checkout all the options.

Markle and her Prince will be moving to Windsor this month, prior to their baby’s arrival. Back in November, it was confirmed that their royal highnesses would be moving out of Kensington Palace (which they shared with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) for pastures a bit more…suburban. The pair will be living at Frogmore Cottage located on the grounds of the family’s Windsor Estate, about 20 minutes from London. It was undergoing renovations to prepare for the royal couple’s move.

So, with that location in mind, it would actually make more sense for them to choose a hospital closer to their new home. One option would be Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey. Frimley Park is seven miles closer than the Lindo Wing.

The Portland Hospital for Women and Children in London is another option for Markle. Both Princess Beatrice and Eugenie were born there. Many celebrities have given birth there; Victoria Beckham is a client. Markle could also forgo a hospital all together and decide on a home birth. It wouldn’t be entirely shocking, Markle has opted for many natural and less-traditional paths. However, because this is her first child, it’s most likely doctors will strongly recommend being in a hospital for her daughter or son’s birth.

And of course, the most likely option is still the Lindo Wing. Here is Prince Charles leaving with Prince William and Princess Diana back in 1982.

And again, two years later with Prince Harry.

Middleton followed Princess Diana, even wearing red for the birth of her third child, Prince Louis, in 2018.

It would be hard to imagine Markle forgoing tradition entirely. There are also some pretty compelling signs that Markle might be planning on the Lindo Wing. A source told The Telegraph that, “Staff at the Lindo Wing have been asked not to take holiday in April. Everyone thinks it’s got something to do with the royal baby, but no one is confirming anything.”

Sounds like the hospital is definitely anticipating the birth to take place in their famous wing. Markle is expecting her child in April or early May—just shy of a year since she and Prince Harry tied the knot! So the staff at that exact time being asked to stay put seems like a pretty clear sign.

Markle and Prince Harry have still been very active, attending events throughout the month of March so far.

We’re very excited for the mom-to-be!

And TBH—we’re kind of hoping Markle does choose Lindo Wing because we’d give anything to see this same town crier in that spot during the birth announcement.