Meghan Markle’s Reaction to Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s Tribute Is Absolute Perfection

In February of this year, after winning a 2019 BRIT award, Beyoncé and Jay-Z revealed a gorgeous painting of the Duchess of Sussex in their acceptance video. At the time, the then-expected mother didn’t comment. But Meghan Markle’s reaction to the tribute from Beyoncé and Jay-Z was just revealed, and we completely understand what she was feeling.

According to Markle’s makeup artist, Daniel Martin, the Duchess of Sussex doesn’t enjoy reading what the press writes about her. She hasn’t been shy about making it clear she values her privacy. But the news of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s shoutout from the 2019 Brit Awards did make it to the new mom. The couple accepted their Best International Group award with an epic clip. The Carters recreated a scene from their “Apeshit” music video—but with one small detail changed. Instead of a portrait of the Mona Lisa, they debuted a stunning portrait of the only and only: Meghan Markle. And while most assumed the 37-year-old would be flattered, she didn’t comment on it at all at the time. But then Martin spoke with Gayle King and filled us all in on the Duchess’ response.

The CBS special Meghan and Harry Plus One aired on May 17, and Markle’s makeup artist sat down for an interview. Martin dished on all things royal family, including Markle’s reaction to Queen Bey and Jay-Z’s tribute.

“I sent her a pic. I think it was a screen grab of the two of them in front of the portrait. I think all I wrote was, ‘Girl,'” Martin told King. And guess what? The duchess responded with one emoji—”She wrote me back like the big eye emoji,” Martin revealed. She’s a woman of few words, but hey—emojis say everything nowadays, right?

Also, what else is there to say when America’s royal couple sends the sweetest message?

It was simply perfect.