How Meghan Markle’s Beauty Has Changed Since Becoming a Royal

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle (born Rachel Meghan Markle) did not have a predictable or classic rise to British royalty—and the world (including us) is obsessed with knowing everything about her. Over the past year, UK Google searches for the duchess were more than double the amount of those for her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge. However intriguing and atypical as her life is, the Duchess of Sussex has kept it fairly consistent with her beauty evolution. She has favored a bold eye with a nude or pale pink lip and blushing cheeks.
Her longtime makeup artist, Daniel Martin, Dior brand ambassador and Honest Beauty creative color consultant, has been working with the new royal since her Suits days and did her famously natural beauty look for the royal wedding, for which Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex thanked Martin repeatedly.
Martin shares with StyleCaster that the makeup process on the morning of the wedding was pretty easy and one of his favorite looks of hers that he’s done.”[There were] no restrictions! I knew what she wanted from the start, so our time together that morning was seamless,” says Martin.
Both the Duchess’s and Martin’s lives have grown tremendously and simultaneously in the past couple of years. And so has their professional relationship, which has quickly turned into a friendship. Though glamming a Duchess is cool, Martin’s favorite part of doing Markle’s makeup is the “laughing, catching up on mutual friends and talking about cooking.” “She has great recipes to share!” he says.
After living in Los Angeles as an actress for most of her career, Markle was used to attending events and knew when and where to play with her beauty looks. “There’s a time and place to wear a lot of makeup, and she understood that, but in her real life, she keeps it simple,” Martin says.
As the adopter of a fairly simple and sophisticated beauty archive, Markle has also become more and more comfortable with doing her own makeup, according to Martin. And though she mainly stays with her natural and neutral tones, Markle has become more experimental with her makeup—even daring to wear a dark lip, a bold color Martin previously told People that she would never do. “She’s gotten darker on the eyes and played around with a deeper lip too,” Martin says.
As we continue to shine a spotlight on the royal mom-to-be, we’re sure the world will follow closely, wondering what products she uses (Martin isn’t allowed to reveal those coveted secrets) and how to re-create her hair in a loose bun or soft curls.
Click through to see a beauty evolution of the duchess, from before Suits to her official international tours as a member of the royal family.
November 2006: George Lopez/Great Chefs of L.A. Event
While attending the George Lopez/Great Chefs of L.A. event for the National Kidney Foundation, Markle (pre-Suits) appeared a tad sunburnt (the sign of a great vacation—we hope) and wore dark eye makeup paired with a glossed lip.
September 2011: The Launch of the Alexa Chung for Madewell Fall 2011 Collection
November 2012: GQ Men of the Year Party
In Los Angeles at the GQ Men of the Year Party, Markle wore bold curls in her hair and sported a bronze smokey eye, which she rarely wore publicly after this event.
September 2013: New York Fashion Week
November 2013: London Global Gift Gala
While in London (pre-Harry) for a gala, Markle wore her hair in an Old Hollywood style with a dramatic side part and big curls. Her makeup was more daring than what she sports today in the UK. Her smokey eye and blushed cheeks made the perfect formal beauty look.
January 2014: NFL Characters Unite
At the third NFL Characters Unite event, Markle wore her hair straight with a middle part. She kept her makeup fairly classic with a shimmery eye, mascara-dipped lashes and a subtle pink on her lips.
October 2014: Elton John AIDS Foundation Benefit
On the carpet for the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 13th Annual an Enduring Vision Benefit, Markle had a similar look to her now day-to-day duchess style. With a loose updo, groomed brows, glamorous eyes and a soft, pink lip, she looked absolutely regal.
March 2015: Step It Up for Gender Equality Event
In New York City at a Step It Up for Gender Equality celebration, Markle wore her hair in an updo, with lightly filled-in brows, fluttering lashes and a pink lip.
May 2015: NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Upfront
At the New York City event, Markle parted her hair subtly on the left and opted for a shimmery eye, rouged cheeks and a rosy lip.
November 2015: CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards
At the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards dinner in New York City, Markle opted for a nude lip, bold lashes and a deep side part in her hair.
January 2016 "Suits" Season 5 Premiere
At the Los Angeles premiere of the fifth season of her show Suits, Markle wore her hair in a messy bun with a subtle side part. She also kept her brows pretty natural at this event.
March 2016: "Suits" Press at AOL
While discussing her show Suits during AOL Build, Markle rocked a deep side part with soft, big curls. For makeup, she went with copper eyeshadow, which differs from the light eyeshadow and top-liner look she usually wears today. This was also the last big public event she wore a red lip to.
May 2016: P.S. Arts Party
On the carpet for P.S. Arts' The pARTy, Markle sported thicker brows and a shiny, deep-pink lip.
September 2017: Invictus Games Toronto
At the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Canada, Markle had a light smokey eye and a hint of blush on her cheeks.
November 2017: Engagement Announcement
To announce her engagement to Prince Harry, she wore her wavy hair in a middle part and kept her makeup neat. Look at that smile, though! Getting engaged to a prince looks great on her.
February 2018: Edinburgh Visit
While arriving at Edinburgh Castle on an official visit to Scotland, Markle had middle part in her lightly curled hair. She kept her makeup simple and had a warm nude tone on her lips.
April 2018: Anzac Day
While attending an Anzac Day service, pre-duchess Markle sported face-framing layers in her hair. For her makeup, she opted out of eyeliner on her bottom lash line and went with a deep pink lip.
May 2018: The Royal Wedding
June 2018: Trooping the Color
At the parade marking the birthday of the Sovereign, the duchess wore a Philip Treacy hat and had curled tresses. She kept her makeup classic and lightly filled in her brows.
July 2018: Ireland Visit
To meet Irish President Michael Higgins, the Duchess of Sussex wore her hair in a neat, low bun. For her makeup look, she traced her water line with black liner and had full lashes.
August 2018: Wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks
While attending the wedding of one of Harry's school friends, Charlie van Straubenzee, the Duchess of Sussex wore a Philip Treacy hat and sported soft waves. The nuptials also happened to fall on the duchess's birthday.
October 2018: Invictus Games Sydney
While watching the wheelchair basketball final at the Invictus Games in Australia, the duchess wore her hair half-up-half-down and had blushing rosy cheeks.
October 2018: New Zealand Tour
During the New Zealand leg of her 16-day official tour, the Duchess of Sussex wore her hair in a whispy bun to visit the National Kiwi Hatchery. She kept her makeup minimal and natural with a glossed lip and bronze eyeshadow.
