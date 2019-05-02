The Palace Will Announce When Meghan Markle Is In Labor

From conspiracy theories about Baby Sussex’s arrival to questions about the Duchess of Sussex’s due date –everyone needs to calm down. Here’s the Meghan Markle baby news update you’ve been waiting for! The duchess is still super pregnant. Fans were getting antsy because Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland has arrived in the U.K., Prince Harry is scheduled to visit the Netherlands next week, and members of the British Royal Family have visited Frogmore House. However, we can all be assured that the duke and duchess aren’t trying to hide Baby Sussex from the world–Markle simply hasn’t gone into labor just yet.

When Meg and Harry first announced they were expecting in Oct. 2018 –Buckingham Palace stated that their bundle of joy would arrive in Spring 2019. Markle later clarified that her due date was in late April. Since we are now sitting in May, many folks on royal baby watch are flummoxed. However, not all babies like to roll into the world on their due date (some of us like to slide into the world ten days late).

The duke and duchess announced that they wanted to keep their birth plans private — shunning royal tradition. As a result, folks were fearful that we wouldn’t see Baby Sussex until their first birthday. The Palace released a statement saying,

Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.

However, we can all take a deep breath. People is reporting that Buckingham Palace will announce when Meghan Markle is in labor.

Markle and Prince Harry have been adamant about celebrating the arrival of their first born child privately. However, People has reported that in the days following Baby Sussex’s birth –they will pose as a family on the grounds of Windsor Castle. This is when we’ll probably get the all of the little royal’s deets including their name, length, and birthdate. Traditionally, an easel is placed outside Buckingham Palace with the formal birth announcement. We’re sure that the royal duo will also announce their baby’s birth on their Instagram account @sussexroyal.

Royal reporters have also taken to Twitter to shut down rumors that Baby Sussex has already arrived. They also added a small tidbit of information saying that the prince will delay his trip to the Netherlands next week if Baby Sussex arrives before he’s scheduled to leave.

We promise you haven’t missed a thing.