Watch the Exact Moment Meghan Markle Felt Her Baby Kick in This Video

Sometimes it’s easy to forget that Meghan Markle is just like us. In fact, all the royals are. Everybody puts their pants on one leg at a time, right? Well, this Meghan Markle baby kicking video really reminds us of how—despite the cameras and royal events—Duchess of Sussex is really just an excited a mom-to-be.

Markle is due in Spring 2019, and though she’s nearing the end of her pregnancy, she hasn’t stopped making public appearances beside her husband, Prince Harry. The other day, a fan posted a video of Markle beside her prince in Bristol on Friday. In the video, Markle can be seen taking in a quick breath as—we think—baby Sussex kicked! The popular fan account @harry_meghan_updates wrote, “WOW! Look at this! The precious moment Baby Sussex kicked Meghan’s lungs out of her 😍 He/she really wants to come out to meet us people! No wonder mummy needs to hold to calm 😊”

It really is a short but sweet moment. Amid the chaos and excitement of the press conference, Markle delights in a reminder of her little baby girl or boy. Warning: If you watch the video too many times, it might make you choke up. We can absolutely see why it took the Duchess’s breath away momentarily. She’s just a mom who’s enjoying her first pregnancy.

Markle also looked stunning in the patterned bold print she was wearing. Though she normally sticks to a warm, neutral palette, the 37-year-old sported a more modern look in deep-green to-the-knee boots and a black “enchanted forrest” Oscar de la Renta midi dress. The black flowy dress has flowers and wild animals all over it, including deer, birds and a goat. Talk about a statement piece! Of course, the Duchess looked as chic as ever, but it was also a refreshing, youthful outfit.

She wasn’t afraid to let her hair down and loose, too.

And, of course, she and Prince Charming greeted their fans warmly, despite the snow!