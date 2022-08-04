The Astrology Of Meghan Markle Explains Why She’s Led Such An Incredible (& Complicated) Life

Scroll To See More Images

When the world got wind that Prince Harry was engaged, everyone wanted a glimpse at his bride-to-be. After all, it’s the classic fairy tale ending everyone dreams of! While I wouldn’t call it a “Cinderella story”—as Meghan Markle was already a successful Hollywood actress—her rise to global fame upon marrying into the British Royal Family cannot be denied. The incredible life she’s lived begs the question: what is the astrology of Meghan Markle? Her zodiac sign is only the tip of the iceberg.

Born on August 4 at 4:46 a.m. in Los Angeles, California, the Duchess of Sussex is a proud, creative and romantic Leo. People born under the sign of Leo naturally gravitate toward fame and success, making them people who love shining under the spotlight and being adored for their generosity. However, there’s so much more to Meghan than her celebrity status, as her rising sign is also in Cancer and her moon sign is in Libra. Because the rising sign is symbolic of your overall essence and the energy you radiate, Meghan is actually much more shy and sensitive than you might expect. After all, Cancer risings often prefer the safety and comfort of their own shell over the chaos of the outer world. This makes her much more low-key Leo than the stereotypical Leo.

Because Cancer is ruled by the moon—planet of compassion, nurturing and motherhood—her chart ruler also happens to be her moon in Libra! In astrology, the planet that is your chart ruler is symbolic of everything that encompasses *you*. And because her chart ruler is in Libra, she’s someone who’s diplomatic, balanced and always aiming for justice (which makes sense, considering that a cause that matters dearly to Meghan’s heart is the fight for paid maternity leave in the U.S.).

However, Meghan’s big three (AKA her sun, moon and rising) is just scratching the surface of all the vast complexities contained within her beautiful (and incredibly revealing) birth chart. Because I’m an astrologer—as well as a die hard fan of the duchess—it’s my duty to analyze her birth chart to the best of my ability.

Meghan Markle Is A Leo

The first thing I noticed when looking at Meghan’s birth chart is that it’s bowl-shaped. This essentially means that the majority of her planets are all clustered in one area of her birth chart, which has a major impact on dynamics of her life! Most of her personal planets are situated at the bottom of her birth chart, which is symbolically tied to everything that happens behind the scenes. This essentially means there’s a very private side to Meghan’s life that no one else sees. Only the people Meghan truly trusts will ever get to see the full extent of her personality. She takes care of those she loves, keeping her circle tight-knit. She’s incredibly family-oriented and introverted, and because her chart ruler is a Libra moon in the fourth house of home and roots, she’s someone who loves being a wife, a mother and a nurturer.

“ Only the people Meghan truly trusts will ever get to see the full extent of her personality. She keeps her circle tight-knit and well protected. ”

However, it cannot be denied that Meghan has also experienced a lot of conflict in her family, especially when it comes to her relationship with her father and her half-sister. After all, her moon sign also forms a challenging square with her Mars in Cancer. This can indicate a lot of conflict and tension in her family dynamic, especially because Mars does not like moving through the emotional and terrain of Cancer. This passive aggression manifests in the form of Meghan’s father and half-sister arguing with Meghan through the media rather than to her directly, which is the very definition of passive aggressive. Plus, Meghan’s Pluto—planet of creation and destruction—as well as her Saturn—planet of hardship and restriction—is in her fourth house of home and family, hover directly over her Libra moon, which explains the immense toll these conflicts have taken on her. Restricting contact with her father was in her best interest at the time and resolving this issue could be a life-long journey for the Duchess.

Why Are Tabloids So Obsessed With Her?

All this negative publicity definitely gets to Meghan Markle, who made it clear during her controversial interview with Oprah that no one has been able to hear her side of the story. After all, her Chiron—planet of your greatest wound—happens to lie in her 11th house of community and multimedia. When tabloids tear her apart and judge her every move, there’s no doubt this leaves Meghan feeling deeply hurt. However, because Chiron is famous for its healing abilities, Meghan also has the ability to evoke positive change on a grand scale. Make no mistake—when the public hates on the Duchess of Sussex, it does not deter her from her goal to make the world a better place. Even if you don’t care about her, she *does* care about you.

“ She comes across as driven and ambitious, which are qualities that tend to be shunned in women, especially if they speak up when they’ve been wronged. ”

When people look at Meghan Markle, they don’t always see the full extent of her incredibly kind and compassionate personality. After all, her Mars—planet of ambition and aggression—happens to be in her first house of the self, which means she comes across as driven, ambitious and highly passionate. These are all qualities that tend to be shunned in women, especially if they have the audacity to speak up when they’ve been wronged (and everyone knows Meghan has no problem doing that). And because her malefic Mars is situated at 11 degrees, which is known as the degree of social networks, it encourages people to bad mouth her on the internet, even though they don’t actually know her.

Was She Destined For Greatness?

Even though Meghan is a deeply private person who takes every opportunity to be free from public scrutiny, it cannot be denied that she was destined for fame. In fact, Meghan Markle’s life story has a lot in common with her mother-in-law, Princess Diana. After all, Meghan has not one, but two Yod formations in her birth chart. In astrology, a Yod is known as the “finger of God” and it essentially means you were born to do something incredible in this lifetime. You were reincarnated to be the human embodiment of karma! This can only make sense, as Meghan is the first person of African American descent to marry into the British Royal Family. Having a Yod in your birth chart is serious business. Oh, and Princess Diana had one in her birth chart too!

“ Meghan Markle’s life story has a lot in common with her mother-in-law, Princess Diana. ”

Since the Yod formations in Meghan Markle’s chart involve her Pluto in the fourth house of home and family, her Neptune in the sixth house of public service as well as her Chiron in your 11th house of social dynamics, the “finger of God” is pressing on her very intensely. Her lifelong struggle to brush off the negative media portrayals while being a force for charity and positive change is central to her impact on the world. Her attempts to leave behind toxic family dynamics and forge a home of her own are also a core aspect of her story.

Like her or not, Meghan Markle is not going anywhere anytime soon. And if you stick around for long enough, you’ll realize just how lucky the world is to have a person like her in it.