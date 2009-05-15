Name: Megan White
Agency: Major Model Management
Hometown: Orange County, California
New York City Neighborhood: West Village
Most Incredible Model Moment: I don’t have just one; it’s a consecutive and continuous string of memories, especially since I never know who I’ll meet or where I will be tomorrow! And I love that!
Favorite Model or Designer Icon: Cindy Crawford
Describe your uniform: I’m a Cali girl at heart– I alwasy prefer a bikini… Otherwise, comfy clothes. Shorts, tanks, dress… Whatever is quick and easy basically!