Megan Thee Stallion’s First-Ever GRAMMYs Look Is Absolute Fire

I am nothing if not a Megan Thee Stallion fashion fan. Following a chart-topping year in 2020, the current queen of rap has been showing everyone up recently, in a series of looks that are almost too bomb to list. Case in point: Her 2021 GRAMMYS look. In one word: straight-up FIRE!

Megan Thee Stallion considers herself the official hot girl coach and like, I can see why. Just browse her Instagram and you’ll find plenty of examples that prove she could teach us all a thing or two. For the GRAMMY awards, she went above and beyond, showing up in a gown so stunning and classy, it honestly took my breath away. Most celebs opt for red gowns for their big red carpet moment, but Meg went for orange, like fire—because duh, she’s hot hot hot!

Of course, confident queen Meg loved her own look as much as I did. “It’s my first time at the GRAMMYs and I just really wanted to pop,” Meg told Giuliana Rancic on the carpet. “I wanted to look like a GRAMMY, so I manifested this.” She paired her gorgeous orange Dolce & Gabbana gown with a blingy Chopard diamond choker, earrings, bracelets and sparkling shoes to match. Never too much glitz, folks! Take note!

Her hair and glam checked all the right boxes for me, too. Her brown smoky eye and glossy lips were neutral and classic, but her intricate updo with was fun and flirty, perfectly complimenting the bold hue of her gown and giving the look an element of whimsy. She’s not just hot; she’s a good time, too!

We might have been sitting at home for the majority of 2020, but Meghan the Stallion was busy AF. Her list of accomplishments is long, but allow me to rattle off a few highlights: She dropped her debut album, Good News back in November of this year, starred in a Calvin Klein campaign just last week and—oh yeah—She put out a little-known single with Cardi B called “WAP” that dominated just about every chart and steaming service for the majority of 2020. If that’s not some good news, IDK what is.

It doesn’t look like she’ll be slowing down any time soon, either. Megan is nominated in the Best New Artist category—past winners include Billie Eilish and Chance the Rapper—as well as for Record of the Year, Rap Song of the Year and Rap Performance for her single “Savage Remix” with none other than fellow Texan, Queen Beyonce herself. Oh—and did I mention that it’s her first time ever attending the awards show? Imagine being so iconic that you get a Grammy nom for working with Beyonce on your first time around! Can’t relate.

Anyway, I’ll be here drooling over this look if you need me.



