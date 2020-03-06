Every Lyric From Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Suga’ Perfect For a Hot Girl’s Instagram Caption

Scroll To See More Images

Megan is back, baby. Thee only rapper in the game who has the nerve to go against their record label and drop a project without permission in our year of 2020! We’re trying to rep this energy too, which is why we’re already copying Meghan Thee Stallion’s Suga lyrics for our Instagram captions. Now, don’t side-eye me on that. You already know that with great bars, come great responsibility on the ‘gram. It is officially every hot girl’s duty to represent our Hot Girl Meg.

Before we take a deep-dive into all of Suga’s sweetest verses, however, let’s make some things clear. Technically speaking, Suga isn’t actually an album. Meg released her latest project as a nine-track EP on Friday, March 6, after catching several headlines over legal issues with 1501 Certified Entertainment’s CEO, Carl Crawford.

According to Megan, Carl Crawford and his label were preventing her from releasing new music over previous contract stipulations. She spoke out about the situation publically on Sunday, March 1, after which she filed a restraining order (!) in an attempt to void her pre-existing 360 recording contract with 1501.

Surprisingly, that (sort of) worked. A federal judge in Texas approved her request, meaning Megan was cleared to release new music—for now.

“I’m not even gonna call it an album, because I’m still in the middle of making my album,” Meg said in an interview with HOT 97 on Thursday, March 5. “When the situation came up, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. I gotta put out this music. I don’t want to just leave my fans with nothing ‘cause I don’t know what’s gonna happen.'”

She added, “The music that I have made and the songs that I really really like so far, I was like, ‘Let’s just drop this s–t on the EP.'” And behold, that’s what we have here.

Thanks to Megan’s IDGAF energy, we have some of the best lyrics to include on our Instagram captions, or otherwise. Check ’em out, below.

“Let’s play a game, Simon says I’m still that bitch, ayy”

In a reference to Fever‘s Juicy J collab, “Simon Says,” Meg is giving us big boss girl vibes all over again on “Savage.” Forget Simon Says; it’s what Hot Girl Meg says, now. Use whenever you get a little tired of Lizzo’s “I’m 100% that bitch” catchphrase.

“Baby, we a team and you match me like a theme”

From “What I Need,” Meg is giving you the perfect caption for your sweet couple pics with boo.

“I’m the hood Mona Lisa, break a n—a into pieces”

On “Savage,” we have another allusion to classic Hot Girl Meg with this throwback to Tina Snow‘s “Good At.” Throw this one into the mix whenever you get that fancy flick at a museum—Louvre not necessary.

“Gotta stay focused, gotta stay winnin'”

Meg’s “Crying in the Car” is by far the most vulnerable we’ve seen her. Keep this pep talk in your back pocket, from one strong woman to another.

“Ain’t no upgradin’ when you goin’ after me”

For when you’re feeling yourself even after all those dates didn’t work out, take that selfie and cite this line off “Rich.” You’re the upgrade, boo!