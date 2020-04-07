Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Punk’d’ Episode Is Enough of a Reason to Download Quibi

Need a reason to download Quibi? Look no further than Megan Thee Stallion’s Punk’d episode, where she was chased by a man in a gorilla suit and peed her pants. Literally. Quibi, a new streaming service that launched on April 6, released three new episodes of MTV’s Punk’d. But instead of Ashton Kutcher as the host, the rebooted series—in which celebrities are hardcore pranked—will be hosted by Chance the Rapper.

Meg Thee Stallion is the victim in the the reboot’s first episode, and her reaction is by far the best. (The other two episodes star Liza Koshy and Adam Devine as the pranked celebrities.) In Meg’s episode, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper is tricked to believe that her dog ran away, and was found by another dog owner. Meg’s friend, who was walking the dog at the time it “ran away,” picks Meg up in a black SUV, and the two drive to a sketchy, dark parking lot to retrieve her pup from the other dog owner who found it.

However, once they drive into the parking lot, they see a gorilla in a cage, with a bold “caution” sign in front of it. Obviously, it’s not a real gorilla, but a man in a gorilla suit, which Meg doesn’t realize because it’s so dark. Meg’s friend, who’s in on the prank, then leaves the car to pick up her dog, as Meg watches closely inside the vehicle to make sure the gorilla doesn’t escape. As her friend returns to the car with the dog, the gorilla breaks out of the cage and chases Meg’s friend. The gorilla then sets its sight on Meg’s car, which causes her to scream and full on panic, as she calls 911 to report a gorilla on the loose. At one point, she even tells her driver to step on the gas, so they can escape. It. Is. Epic.

The prank becomes even more crazy when an “innocent bystander,” a.k.a. an actor who’s paid to participate in the prank, walks by and is attacked by the gorilla. The gorilla rips the bystander’s pants off, as he runs for shelter. After Meg dials 911 and reports that gorilla is going to break the glass of her car, Chance reveals himself and tells her that she’s just been punk’d.

After Meg playfully curses out chance for scaring her to death, she gives in and tells the camera: “I’m Megan Thee Stallion, and I just pissed myself.”

You can catch some of the prank in the trailer for Punk’d above. But to watch the full episode, you’ll just have to subscribe to Quibi yourself. Fortunately, the streaming service is providing users with a 90-day free trial, so we know what we’ll be doing for the next three months in quarantine.