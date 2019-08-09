Megan Thee Stallion & Nicki Minaj’s ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Single Is Here To Bless Your Weekend

“It’s a Hot Girl Summer, so you know she got it lit.” Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj’s “Hot Girl Summer” is finally here, so it’s time to listen and twerk your way into the weekend! The iconic rappers have teamed up for this highly anticipated summer anthem. Originally, Meg was supposed to drop her single last week. However, after chatting with Queen Nicki via Instagram live–she delayed it, and now we know why.

Not only did the rap queens slay the beat–the invited Ty Dolla $ign to the party so that he could give us some silky smooth vocals. Despite the beef between hip-hop artists in the industry especially with Nicki Minaj and Cardi B–Meg has stepped on the scene and has been friendly with everyone including the “Money” and “MEGATRON” rappers.

Ahead of the release of” Hot Girl Summer”–the Houston rapper said, “They [fans] really make it seem like you’re ‘picking sides.’ I really, really, really like both of them. They’re two different people, two different rappers. It’s not even the same. I feel like we need to stop trying to compare them. I love both of them, so I would definitely like to collab with Cardi too.”

We love an unproblematic queen who puts sisterhood first.

Listen to the bop here.

If you have no idea what a Hot Girl Summer is–Hot Girl Meg explained it to The Root. She said, “It’s about women and men being unapologetically them, just having a good-ass time, hyping up their friends, doing you.”

Nicki tweeted about her love for Meg and dropping a verse on this real hot girl shit on Aug 5 when she tweeted, “I was right on the verge of losing my voice & it was mad late so I was already sounding like a man. But once I heard the song I fell in love. Wrote it b4 I went to sleep. None of that was planned. I had no idea meg was on live or that she would want to go live 2gthr ❤️❤️.”

Love this!