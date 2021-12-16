Megan Thee Stallion Just Signed a Deal With Netflix—Here’s What Hotties Can Expect to See

Some Hotties can really do it all. Following a busy season, fans of the recent college graduate can now expect to see some Megan Thee Stallion Netflix productions coming down the pipeline. The Texas-born rapper has just landed a first-look deal with the streamer, which will allow her to create and executive produce a series, most likely a comedy, along with other projects for the platform.

After securing three Grammy Awards in March 2021 and the release of her Popeyes “Hottie Sauce” in October 2021, the 26-year-old chart-topper graduated from Texas Southern University on December 11, 2021, with a Bachelor of Science in Health Administration degree. Now, with no breaks, she’s taking her talents to Hollywood.

As for this latest project, few details have been shared—however, it’s clear Megan Thee Stallion is excited. “I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” she said in a statement. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

Megan is no stranger to the big screen. The “Savage” rapper has guest-starred on Saturday Night Live, NBC’s Good Girls and Sarah Cooper’s Netflix comedy special, Everything’s Fine. She also served as a judge on HBO Max’s reality competition, Legendary. Surely, she’ll put her experience to good use.

Tracey Pakosta, Head of Comedy at Netflix, has absolute faith in their newest team member. She shared, “Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture. She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”

Meg was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020, the same year she published her groundbreaking piece “Why I Speak Up For Black Women” in The New York Times; all of this after losing her mom, Holly Thomas, in March 2019 and being shot by rapper Tory Lanez in Hollywood in 2020. Megan is all about making an impact as a philanthropist, entrepreneur, musician—and now, as a series creator.