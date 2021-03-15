Megan Thee Stallion’s Net Worth Is a ‘Savage’ Amount—Here’s How Much She Has in the Bank

Good news: Megan Thee Stallion‘s net worth is a “savage” amount, and it’s expected to be even more massive after her win for Best New Artist at the 2021 Grammys.

Megan, whose full name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, was raised in San Antonio, Teas, and started writing raps at the age of 16. When she told her mom, Holly Aleece Thomas, that she wanted to be a rapper, her mother told her that she had to wait until she was 21 to pursue a music career. While she was a student at Prairie View A&M University, Megan started uploading videos of herself freestyle rapping on her social media. After a video of her in a rap “cypher” against other male rappers went viral, Megan’s social media following started to explode. Around this time, she also chose the stage name Megan Thee Stallion, which was a reference to how she was called a “stallion” as a kid because of her height. (She’s 5’10”.)

Megan released her first single, “Like a Stallion,” in 2016, but it wasn’t until her 2019 tracks, “Cash Shit” with DaBaby, and “Hot Girl Summer” with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign, that her career started to take off into what it is now. In 2020, Megan achieved her first number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with her song “Savage,” which went viral on TikTok. In April 2020, Megan released a remix of savage with Beyoncé. The collaboration won Megan’s first Grammy in 2021 in the Best Rap Performance category. At the 2021 Grammys, Megan also won the coveted award for Best New Artist, becoming the first female rapper to take home the award since 1999.

With a whirlwind past couple years, it’s understandable why fans want to know about Megan Thee Stallion’s net worth and how much she made from songs like “Savage” and “Body.” Ahead is what we know about how much Megan Thee Stallion is worth.

What is Megan Thee Stallion’s net worth?

So much is Megan Thee Stallion’s net worth? Well, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Megan is worth $3 million, which includes the money she’s made from songs like “Hot Girl Summer,” “Savage,” “Body” and the sales from her 2020 debut album, Good News. In 2020, Megan was named one of Forbes 30 Under 30 musicians. After the release of Good News in November 2020, Megan’s debut album debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 and sold 100,000 units in its first week, according to Nielsen.

However, Megan’s net worth isn’t without drama. In March 2020, Megan was embroiled in a lawsuit with her former record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, which was founded y former Major League Baseball player Carl Crawford. Megan was signed by 1501 Certified Entertainment in 2018 and released her first LP, Fever, in May 2019. The release rose to number 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. In March 2020, she released another EP, Suga, which debuted at number 10 on the Billboard 200. In a lawsuit at the time, Megan claimed that Crawford and 1501 Certified Entertainment did nothing for her career and signed her to a “ridiculously unconscionable” contract, according to Forbes. The magazine reported that all 1501 Certified Entertainment did for Megan was pay her $10,000 advance, a relatively low figure in the rap industry, and took massive shares of her streaming, publishing, merchandising and live performance earnings.

In a statement to Variety at the time, Crawford denied that the contract was “unreasonable.” “In baseball, we have to honor our contracts. She said she signed a contract when she was 20; I signed a contract when I was 17. I understood everything about it. I knew I had to play five years to get another contract, and got another contract. She seemed to not understand the business of what’s going on. She doesn’t understand that when you do a contract, you have to honor the contract,” he said.

According to Forbes, Megan filed the lawsuit to challenge whether 1501 should be entitled to 60 percent of her streaming income, 25 percent of her music publishing income snd 30 percent of her live show income (which Forbes reports is more than $1,000 per show). The magazine also reports that Megan’s suit challenges whether she should be required to pay producer royalties and other costs out of her share. In April 2020, Megan scored a victory in her suit, according to Billboard. And from her 2021 Grammys win, it looks like she’s about to have even more victories in the future.

