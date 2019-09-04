We Will Never Recover From All Of The Cameos In Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Video

It has finally arrived. Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” video celeb cameos are a sight to behold. Labor Day might be behind us–but Hot Girl Meg is helping us transition from a Hot Girl Summer to a Hot Nerd Fall. After much anticipation–Megan dropped the video featuring rap queen Nicki Minaj and it’s everything we’ve wanted and more.

The video opens with comedian and influencer Jaimesha Thomas. @thatgirljaycole stars in the video as a young woman who hasn’t quite gotten the whole, “Hot Girl Summer” vibe down pact. She ponders, “What would Megan do?” and after asking the universe for Meg’s Vibranium knees–she is quickly transported into the dopest pool party of the summer.

Thrown by Meg–the splashy soiree is an ode to female empowerment and living your very best life. Of course, in addition to @thatgirljaycole– Nicki Minaj and singer, Ty Dollar $ign are also along for the ride. From Nicki Minaj and Meg’s Flintsone-like outfits with a neon splash and their firey hot red hair, the entire thing is more legendary than we could ever expect. And that’s not even the half of it.

Check it out for yourself below:

So which celebs did you spot? Rico Nasty, French Montana, and Shea Butter Baby songstress Ari Lennox all make appearances. Also, actress La La Anthony paid homage to her hosting days by coming to us live from the pool party where Meg was pouring liquor down her guests’ throats–or as she calls it, “driving the boat.”

Truly this is the only thing that is going to get us through winter because we can already tell it’s about to be a rough one.