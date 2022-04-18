Megan Thee Stallion Just Seemingly Called Tory Lanez a ‘Bitch’ in a New Diss Track 2 Years After He Shot Her

Coachella Weekend One was full of surprises—including Megan Thee Stallion’s diss track. During her set, Meg took to the stage to perform a medley of her biggest hits before performing an unreleased track that she described as “very motherf—king personal” and was dedicated “to whom it may the f—k concern.” All the die-hard Hotties in the audience had an idea of who she was referring to: fellow rapper, Tory Lanez.

Meg previously teased the song on Twitter before taking it to the Coachella stage. “I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping 😂,” she tweeted on April 7, 2022. “I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it.” The Houston rapper kept her word, debuting the song with a sample of Jodeci and Wu-Tang’s “Freak’n You Remix” at the annual Palm Springs music festival. The song—which Rolling Stone claims is titled “You’s a Bitch”—included lyrics like “dick don’t run me, I run dick,” and, of course, the titular refrain of “you’s a bitch.”

“You a fuck n-gga/Still can’t believe I used to fuck with ya,” Meg raps on the track. “Poppin’ Plan Bs ’cause I ain’t plan to be stuck with ya/Bam, I see you still kick’ it with them opp bitches/I’m the only reason your groupie ass got bitches/All them hoes wanna be like me/Bitch, most likely only fuckin’ you to spite me.”

At another point in the song, Meg urges the ladies in the audience to “love yourself cause’ this shit could get ugly,” before adding, “That’s why it’s fuck n****s, get money/ And I don’t give a fuck if that n***a leave tonight, because n***a that dick don’t run me.”

The latter line had eagle-eyed fans on social media drawing a connection to a comment once made by Tory Lanez, who has been in an ongoing legal battle with Meg after she accused him of shooting her in July 2020. The rapper was remanded to jail during a court hearing in April 2022, after a judge ruled that he’d violated a protective order in connection with their case for subtweeting Meg with the following: “Good dick had me fucking 2 best friends … and I got caught … that’s what I apologized 4…it’s sick how U spun it though.” Clearly, Megan Thee Stallion’s diss track is just the latest spin on this saga.