Megan Thee Stallion Just Denied Reports Claiming She Dropped Tory Lanez’ Assault Charges

Setting the record straight. Megan Thee Stallion denied dropping Tory Lanez’ assault charges in a series of tweets shared on Thursday, January 21. Her tweets came just hours after a false report claimed that the rapper no longer faced charges in Los Angeles.

The “WAP” rapper, 25, slammed the reports as “lies” and “fake news” on Twitter. “AT THIS POINT IM GETTING ANNOYED,” she began in a series of tweets. “STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU READ ON THE MF INTERNET. Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke? That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up,” she added, referring to rapper Tory Lanez and his team.

In October 2020, Lanez, 28, was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and personally inflicting great bodily injury after allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in both feet following a party. While the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office did not specify the alleged victim at the time, the details match statements made by the rapper since.

Despite Megan going public about the alleged shooting, Lanez pleaded not guilty to all charges during an arraignment in November. The rapper was set to appear in court on Wednesday, January 20, but due to the inauguration, Lanez’ court date was rescheduled. The scheduling conflict seemed to have inspired false reports claiming that the court date was canceled altogether. According to Megan, however, no such charges have been dropped—and E! News confirms that Lanez is now set to appear in court on February 25.

“Y’all can’t tell when shit fake news? Y’all still don’t see an ABUSER picking with me,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet. “The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out ! Bitch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND BITCH YOU GOING TO JAIL.”

The Good News artist went on to address the serious trauma she has endured since details of the shooting came to light. “Trauma is real I’m still traumatized from loosing [sic] my mom dad and one of my grandmothers and on top of that being shot,” she concluded her series of tweets. “I’m not open abt anything on the internet usually bc I like to keep my emotions private but I’m reaching my limit, Im going to keep staying positive.”