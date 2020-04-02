Megan Thee Stallion Only Has One Thing to Say About Her ‘Beef’ With Cardi B

Our girl Meg is not here for the slander. Rumors of Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s feud began to circulate quickly after fans noticed some suspicious activity on the “Savage” rapper’s YouTube channel, but almost as soon as those rumors started, Megan shut them down. According to Hot Girl Meg, she does not “like drama.”

The 25-year-old rapper came under fire by some who claimed that her YouTube account had liked comments criticizing fellow 27-year-old rapper, Cardi B. These included comments such as, “So I’m guessing y’all females leaving Cardi B in 2019,” and “She won my respect…paying homage to the GOAT means a lot. Pac would be proud. She exceeded Cardi, HANDS DOOOOWN.” But while fans spotted the rapper’s YouTube profile among those who liked the comments, Megan has other thoughts.

“I did not like no damn stupid a** comment like this. I don’t even upload my own sh*t to my YouTube my label does,” she tweeted. “I DO NOT HAVE A PROBLEM WITH ANYBODY. I don’t like drama I do not bring other females down stop trying to start fake beef.”

If Megan can blame anyone for the “fake beef,” it appears to be her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. Fans of the Houston native know that she’s been in a feud with her label since early 2020, when tensions arose after she attempted to renegotiate her contract.

“Soon as I said, ‘I want to renegotiate my contract,’ everything went left,” Megan said in an Instagram Live in Feb. 2020. “It just all went bad. It all went left. So now they’re tellin’ a b*tch that she can’t drop no music.”

At the time, the rapper was being barred from releasing her new album Suga. She had recently signed on with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label, too, and thereafter realized some issues in her existing contract with 1501. After renegotiation was off the table, however, Meg appealed to a judge to get a temporary restraining order against the label’s boss—a loophole which allowed her to release her new album, after all.