Consider These Megan Thee Stallion ‘Body’ Lyrics for Your Next Thirst Trap Caption

This cuffing season, consider Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” lyrics as Instagram captions on your next thirst trap. Maybe you have a socially distant boo you’re trying to attract; maybe you’re just feeling yourself in that new WFH outfit and want to show it and allllll that body off to the world. Whatever the case, Meg’s latest single lets no Hot Girl down.

The 25-year-old rapper released “Body” alongside her new album, Good News, on Friday, November 20. Two days later at the American Music Awards, Megan Thee Stallion performed the single for the first time—serving up body the entire night, obviously. She introduced the track with a touching opening message: “I love my body. Every curve, every inch, every mark, ever dimple is a decoration on my temple,” she purred during a pre-recorded tape. She continued, “My body is mine. And nobody owns it but me. And who I chose to let in is so lucky. You may not think my body is perfect, and it probably never will be, but when I look in the mirror? I love what I see.” Yes, Meg!

As you can imagine, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” lyrics hold true to her vision of self-love and body-positivity—making them the perfect addition to your Instagram feeds. We all know social media could use a little positive reminder once in awhile; why not let it be done in Hot Girl style? For the best Megan Thee Stallion “Body” lyrics for Instagram captions, just keep on reading.

For When You’re Hyping Yourself Up

“Look at how I bodied that, ate it up and gave it back”

“You know I’m the hottest, you ain’t ever gotta heat me up”

“I’m present whеn I’m absent, speakin’ when I’m not thеre”

“Bitch, I’m very well, on my shit as you could tell”

For When You’re Serving Body

“Body-ody-ody, Mwah”

“Body crazy, curvy, wavy, big titties, lil’ waist”

“The category is body, look at the way it’s sittin'”

“I could build a house with all the brick I got”

For When You’re Feeling Flirty

“See me in that dress and he feel like he almost tasted that”

“If I wasn’t me and I would’ve seen myself, I would have bought me a drink”

“I’m not the one to play with like a touch-me-not, ah”

“They better know exactly what the fuck they came to do”