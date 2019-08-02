Megan Thee Stallion Explained ‘Big Ole Freak’ To A Classic Music Expert & OMG

This music mogul broke it down for a classic expert. Megan Thee Stallion explained “Big Ole Freak’s” meaning to classical music expert Kyle MacDonald and we cannot stop laughing. The video captured the pair as Classical Kyle asked the rapper various questions about her music, her style, and even her name.

The video opens with Classical Kyle introducing himself to Megan Thee Stallion. The pair are pretty noticeably uncomfortable as they make niceties before diving into the conversation about music. At one point, Classical Kyle asks the rapper to explain the meaning behind her name. “So my real name is Megan,” the “Cash Shit” rapper begins. “And the Stallion part is basically like slang. In the south, we call girls that are tall and, like, curvy stallions. So, Megan Thee Stallion.”

“Some of my friends call me Classical Kyle,” the music expert replies. “I just love classical music.” Then the pair proceed to listen to the rapper’s hit.

Watching the music video that features Megan Thee Stallion in a hot, red wig, Classical Kyle compliments the rapper on her voice. “So how would you classify? Are you a rapper are you a singer,” Classical Kyle asks. “I’m a rapper,” Megan Thee Stallion replies before saying, “but you know I can hold a note.” The rest of the video showcases Classical Kyle asking Megan Thee Stallion various questions about phrases and terms she uses throughout her song, to the rapper’s amusement. The result is truly something. You have to watch it to believe it.