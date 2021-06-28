Meg Thee Stallion’s Sexy BET Awards Look Showed Off Legs For Days

There are hot girl summer outfits and then there’s Megan Thee Stallion’s look at the 2021 BET Awards. While the red carpet was chock-full of stunning looks this year, no one looked quite so amazing as Meg did, which is hardly a surprise. If you managed to miss the Internet’s collective freakout over her leg-baring look, I’ve got all the details for you right here.

I mean, did you actually expect anything other than a killer look from Megan Thee Stallion? The rapper showed up to the red carpet in a custom white-hot Jean Paul Gaultier gown that featured a massively sexy slit up the leg (like, all the way up) and just a few diamond chains across her hip. Those diamonds were basically the only thing holding that dress together and I’m not mad about that in the slightest.

The gown featured Gaultier’s signature cone-shaped bra for a retro-meets-modern feel and more blingy chains at the straps. She accessorized with diamond jewelry by Bulgari and a pair of blingy strappy sandals.

It was a huge night for the rapper, so a stunning gown was obviously in order. Meg was nominated for seven different awards during the ceremony and took home four (!) trophies of her own. She snagged the wins for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Best Collaboration (and another for Video of the Year) for her record-breaking single “WAP” with Cardi B and, finally, the Viewer’s Choice Award for her and Beyonce’s “Savage Remix.”

Of course, her boyfriend Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine was there to support her on the red carpet! The pair have been pretty private online in recent weeks, but made their official debut at the iHeartRadio Music Awards back in May. Talk about a fancy date night! The Hottie in Chief also took to Instagram to show off a few snaps from the red carpet. “Gaultier girl,” she captioned a carousel of pics, finishing the post off with a very fitting diamond emoji.

Oh—you thought she was only there to accept awards and serve looks? She later took to the stage for a performance of her brand-new single, “Thot Sh*t.” For this, Meg rocked a bedazzled black bodysuit that featured plenty of mesh cutouts, matching garters and a pair of knee-high patent leather boots. Another hot girl ‘fit, perfected!

Meg is shaping up to be one of 2021’s most in-demand fashion darlings and honestly, I love to see it. This appearance at the BET Awards comes only a few months after she wore a vibrant orange Dolce & Gabanna gown to the GRAMMY Awards in March. She also pulled up to the iHeart Music Radio Awards in a slinky gold mini dress by Bryan Hearns only a few weeks ago. She knows how to serve!

Meg has shown that she can rock a sexy dress better than just about anyone, but she also knows how to pull off a more classic look, so I really do think that the fashion world is her oyster this year in terms of potential. I know I’ll personally be on the lookout to see what she wears next!