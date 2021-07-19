Meg Thee Stallion’s ‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Serves Tons Of Body-Ody-Ody

Hot Girl Summer is officially in full swing and Megan Thee Stallion’s Sports Illustrated cover is giving me all of the inspiration I could ever need. Meg is one of three stunning cover stars and honestly, you need to see these images to believe how good they are—they are almost too hot for the ‘Gram!

Not only does she look amazing, but Megan is also the first female rapper to appear on the cover, ever. Ever a fan of affordable fashion, she donned a nude strappy bikini from Fashion Nova for the beachy shots, paired with beachy waves and one chunky gold bangle bracelet.

“I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life,” Megan wrote on Instagram in regards to the cover. “It means the world to me to be on this cover DREAM COME TRUE.”

She is the moment, y’all.

The Texas native is having a banner year so far. She dropped her debut album Good News, performed her hit single “WAP” at the GRAMMY Awards alongside Cardi B, sang her new song, “Thot Sh*t,” at the BET Awards a few months ago and somehow managed to find the time to drop a clothing collection with Fashion Nova.

Oh—and she’s finishing up her undergraduate degree from Texas Southern University this year, too. I’m honestly tired just thinking about her schedule. Megan Thee Stallion? More like Megan Thee Busiest Woman In Hollywood. And we love her for it!

The two other Swimsuit Issue covers feature equally noteworthy women: tennis superstar Naomi Osaka and Pose actress Leyna Bloom. For her cover shoot, Osaka wore a black one-shouldered one-piece by Norma Kamali that featured sexy mesh cutouts, complemented by cowrie shell earrings from Black-owned jewelry brand Beads Byaree.

For her cover, Leyna Bloom wore a white one-piece by Gil Rodriguez that featured a super deep V and a tie at the waist. Like Megan, Bloom wrote a heartfelt caption for the photos on her own grid: “This moment heals a lot of pain in the world,” she said. “We deserve this moment; we have waited millions of years to show up as survivors and be seen as full humans filled with wonder.” More of this, please!

This new issue is truly iconic—and not just because of the fire cover shots. Osaka is actually the first Black female athlete to appear on an SI Swimsuit cover and Bloom is the first trans cover star. Now, all three women join the ranks of fellow former cover stars like Olivia Palermo, Tyra Banks and Kate Upton. How (or why) it took so long for this to happen is beyond me. Attention everyone—I would like to see more of this in 2021, please!

And don’t think that the killer images begin and end with the issue’s covers. Singer Tinashe and rapper Anitta also make appearances in the magazine alongside the newest class of SI Rookies. You can order the issue now on Sports Illustrated‘s website if you want to nab a copy for yourself this summer.