It’s Time To Twerk To Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Single Preview

Get ready for some real Hot Girl Shit! Megan Thee Stallion “Hot Girl Summer” single teaser is everything you need this week. Grab your heels, your wallet, and your best Hot Girl ‘fit because your summer is clearly about to get even hotter, ok?

“HOT GIRL SUMMER DROPPING 8/2,” wrote Meg in an Instagram post on Friday. Ahead of her single’s release, our Hot Girl queen blessed us even more as she took to twerking to a sneak preview of the track. Keep scrolling to listen to it below.

From the sound of it, Meg’s new track will share the spotlight with fellow summer icons, City Girls, sampling their 2018 hit “Act Up,” while also featuring a verse by Ty Dolla $ign.

This teaser only proves that, for Meg, #HotGirlSummer is all about putting in work—she has been on a nonstop ride to the top of the rap game since the release of her Fever mixtape back in May 2019. Since then, the ‘H-Town Hottie’ secured a spot in the 2019 XXL Freshman class, spitting bars “like she’s been here” during a straight fire Freshman Freestyle.

Megan also recently guested on Chance the Rapper’s latest album, The Big Day, which was released on Friday.

As if that wasn’t enough, Meg shared earlier this month that she’s also starring in her own Blaxploitation film directed by Hype Williams called Fever: Thee Movie. We don’t know about a release date for that yet, but that’s all the more reason to keep our eyes on Meg.

