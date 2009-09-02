Megan Fox for Wonderland’s September/October Issue

Bold as can be, Megan Fox strikes a pose in barely there clothing for photographer Mariano Vivanco (who may or may not have gotten inspiration from Rihanna‘s September Italian Vogue shoot…) in Wonderland Magazine‘s September/October issue. The ’80s-reminiscent looks, styled by Anthony Unwin, capture Fox’s undeniable sex appeal and, as always, showcase her toned physique. Seems to me like a sneak preview of what’s to come in the upcoming Batman movie: Fox as Catwomen in skin tight leather… need I say more? This desert hottie is one to envy.