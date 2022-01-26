Here’s What We Can Expect From Megan Fox’s Wedding Wardrobe

Scroll To See More Images

A wedding Pinterest board is a magical space where dreams come to life. A Pinterest board has no budgets, no guest restrictions and no controlling in-laws. You can plan your wedding 100 times over and wear any dress you want. There’s the board you made back in 2014 with a flower wall inspired by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Italian wedding (a power couple gone, but never forgotten). The board from 2015 when mason jars were vital to the shabby-chic aesthetic. The board from 2018 when you needed a neon sign, and a board where you aren’t even the bride. Pre-planning celebrity weddings via Pinterest is my new favorite way to exercise creativity and spend non-existent money, and although Megan Fox didn’t ask me to be her wedding planner, I kindly volunteered. You heard it here first: Megan Fox’s wedding style will be dramatic, sexy and untraditional—I know, because I planned it.

Planning Megan Fox’s wedding looks started with a deep dive into her personal style. I began by evaluating how Megan’s fashion has evolved since falling in love with Machine Gun Kelly (read the full story here). Like any passionate love, her style has become daring, bolder and undeniably red-hot.

Megan loves to wear structured yet skin-tight silhouettes in dark colors, and this is my starting point for inspiration. Her outfit choices are modern, but not overly trendy—her Met Gala dress by Dundas is a great example of how she always strikes the perfect balance.

She also likes to stand out at big events, like the MTV VMAs, where she wore a completely sheer Mugler midi dress that perfectly complemented MGK’s red sparkly Dolce & Gabbana suit. If they went this all-out for MTV, imagine what they’re willing to do for an event that’s all about each other.

There is no question that the couple will be dressed in coordinated attention-grabbing looks at their wedding, but there are tons of questions about what Megan will wear as her bridal gown.

Below, I’ve done her the favor of dreaming up an entire wedding wardrobe, from bach party all the way to reception. Here’s hoping this snags me an invite to the big day.

The Bachelorette Party

Megan seems a little too untraditional to have a classic bachelorette party, but I would be surprised if she didn’t have some sort of celebration with her fellow First-Lady-of-punk to be, Kourtney Kardashian. Megan and Kourtney both love connecting with their spirituality and all things organic. For the sake of my Pinterest board (and personal happiness), their bachelorette will be focused around a sacred sound bath in Malibu.

Megan and Kourtney would look amazing in coordinating Christian Dior Haute Couture at the Malibu sound bath soirée. The earthy colors will compliment the natural tone of the Malibu canyons and the sheer fabric radiates sexy earth goddess.

The Rehearsal Dinner

Machine Gun Kelly hangs with a very musically inclined crew—a rehearsal dinner is a can’t-miss opportunity for live performances and bold outfit choices. Rehearsal dinners usually fit the same vibes as the actual wedding, but are a little more relaxed and playful. The bride’s rehearsal dinner dress doesn’t have to be white, and knowing Megan’s style preferences, it won’t be.

I predict she’ll wear something that resembles the see-through sexiness of her Mugler dress at the VMAs. If not, she’ll definitely find another way to show some skin. This Zuhair Murad embellished gown would look incredible on Megan. It’s timeless, form-fitting and gives major Morticia Addams vibes (in the best way).

If there are two things Megan loves, it’s the color red and a cut-out. This deep velvet Elie Saab dress nods to Megan’s beloved gothic style with the dramatically sharp shoulders, but still feels sexy and feminine. If Megan and MGK drink each other’s blood at the dinner, this dress is a must.

Rehearsal dinners aren’t just about speeches and sipping champagne—they often involve hitting the dance floor to celebrate! This sheer lace cat suit will be easy to dance in under the moonlight without sacrificing sexy over-the-top glamour. Maybe Megan and MGK will even scale the rooftop of The Roxy again.

The Walk Down the Aisle

Here comes the bride, all dressed in…anything but stark white. Megan wore a very simple, traditional white wedding dress to her beach wedding with ex-husband Brian Austin Green in 2010, so she’s been there, done that. Her second go-around is bound to be bigger and better, especially with Machine Gun Kelly by her side. MGK will probably wear something studded or sparkly, so it is important that Megan’s dress can compete with his accessories.

The wedding ceremony is when Megan’s essay-long Instagram captions about MGK will come to life in the form of vows. As Megan would describe it, “The tale of two outcasts and star crossed lovers caught in the throes of a torrid, solar flare of a romance.”

What else could one wear to say such passionate vows besides this red Elie Saab gown?

If Megan does decide to wear a more traditional gown, I predict either lace or embellishments with spider web-like detailing for that edgy personal flair. She would look like a gothic queen in this Zuhair Murad wedding gown, and would absolutely rock the dramatic veil with her long, dark hair.

The Reception

While most guests think receptions are about celebrating the happy couple with an open bar, they are actually about the bride’s opportunity for an outfit change. Reception dresses should be playful, easy to dance in and provide another opportunity to make a fashion statement.

I predict that Megan will wear something that’s just as glamorous as her ceremony dress, but will be easier to move in. This white off-the-shoulder dress by Antonio Grimaldi is ideal for a night of dancing and gives an ode to the bridal aesthetic with the long train. Plus, she could pair it with an edgy platform shoe.

If you haven’t caught on yet, I think Zuhair Murad is the perfect designer for Megan’s wedding looks. His designs manage to be obviously sexy (as with this plunging neckline) and incredibly elegant (seen here with the beaded draping).

Sexy and elegant are clear descriptors for Megan’s style, so she couldn’t go wrong in one of his designs if she does wear white.

Both Megan and MGK love to wear pink, and I can see them celebrating their night of love in matching looks. This Fendi Haute Couture dress may seem too simple for Megan upon first glance, but add some floor length extensions with a wet-look shine and bam! “she’s a goth girl. she’s a pop girl,” (once again, Megan’s IG caption) and she’s Mrs. Machine Gun Kelly.