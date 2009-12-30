Megan Fox Voted Sexiest Star of the Year and 14 More of the Hottest Actresses of 2009

As the stars of 2009’s best films, these feminine powerhouses stand out among the dozens of dedicated actresses in Hollywood.Not only are these ladies smoking hot, but their careers are on fire too!From dazzling the paparazzi at red-carpeted premieres, to striking poses in the pages of our favorite fashion mags, we can’t help but celebrate their more than amazing achievements.

Megan Fox (above):

Ranking close to, if not number one on Maxim‘s and FHM‘shottest women of 2009 lists, Megan Fox, is definitely a rare beauty. Her long lean legs and her pouty lips are only a few among her dazzling features, not to mentionher talents as an actress. She dominated the screen as Mikela in the box office record breaker, Transformers and as Jennifer, in Jennifer’s Body this past year. Plus, a recent poll on AOL’s movie website, Moviefone.com saw an overwhelming number of votes go for Fox as the year’s sexiest female actress. We’d have to agree on that one.

Emily Blunt:



We like to remember her as Emily, the bitchy assistant from The Devil Wears Prada, but now in 2009, Emily Blunt proves her versatility asThe Young Victoria. Not only was this year a success for Blunt’s career, but it proved to be one for her love life as well; Blunt recently got engaged to The Office‘s John Krasinski. Check out photos of her enormous rock here.



Rachel McAdams:



Rachel McAdams has come a long way since she was a Mean Girl. More recently, she’s taken the silver screen by storm with classics such as The Notebook, Wedding Crashers, and this year’s Sherlock Holmes.

Emma Watson:



Hermione Granger has been on the big screen since the start of this decade in 2001. But with the Harry Potter series coming to a close, Emma Watson‘s career has now transcended into modeling. Sitting front row at fashion shows and starring in Burberry’s 2009 ad campaign, we can’t wait to see more of this beauty come 2010.

Ellen Page:



If you don’t already know how awesome Ellen Page is, than you’re seriously missing out. Underneath the long locks of brown hair, cute button nose, and innocent gaze, lies a rising star. Our favorite pregnant teen from Juno, switched it up this year as a roller derby bad-ass for Whip It! Plus, she’s scoring big points with other Hollywood A-listers–according to Marie Claire, Page and Drew Barrymore became fast friends on the film’s set.

Carey Mulligan:



She earned big points for her role in Pride & Prejudice in 2005, and now Carey Mulligan is taking 2009 by storm. Proving herself as a true talent in Public Enemies, and in the recent indie flick, An Education, Mulligan is not only gifted, but gorgeous.

Sienna Miller:



From actress, to model, to fashion designer, to broadway star, Sienna Miller, has an aptitude for dominating the limelight with class and creativity. From Factory Girl’s, Edie Sedgwick to G.I. Joe‘s, Ana DeCobray, she’s portrayed some seriously hot characters. Most recently, she made her Broadway debut in the drama After Miss Julie. With a gleaming smile, a newly regained romance with Jude Law, and undeniable style, we have high hopes for Miller come 2010.

Kristen Stewart:



Kristen Stewart has definitely dominated 2009 as far as acting is concerned. Starring in the record-breaking, tween saga, Twilight, she has rocketed herself from Adventureland’s theme park nerd, to a very hot vampire-loving babe.

Zooey Deschanel:



We loved Zooey Deschanel as a singing Elf, and again this year as the office tease and unique beauty in 500 Days Of Summer. Her chemistry with Joseph Gordon Levitt made us pine for some serious romance in our lives. With Deschanel’s bright blue eyes and a smile that lights up the big screen, she’s a hard one not to fall for.

Zoe Saldana:



Zoe Saldana is definitely an actress of the future. Taking the Sci-Fi screen by storm this year with Star Trek and Avatar, Saldana’s talents are other-wordly. We’re curious to see what kind of futuristic endeavors she’ll pick up next.

Dakota Fanning:



Another Twilight star to add to the list of favorites, Dakota Fanning still has years of successful films ahead of her. She’s already racked up quite the impressive resume for a 15-year-old, starring in films like Charlotte’s Web, War of the Worlds, and this year’s animated favorite Coraline.

Anna Kendrick:



Anna Kendrick may be semi-annoying as Jessica in the Twilight saga films, but we think that’s clearly just part of the guise. Her role opposite George Clooney in recently released Up in the Air proved that she’s a contender for future leading lady roles.

Maggie Gyllenhaal:



We wonder what it was like playing the romantic opposite of The Dude (also known as Jeff Bridges) in this year’s highly-anticipated drama Crazy Heart. Maggie Gyllenhaal‘s acting talents never cease to amaze us, and we’re hoping she’ll receive some nods from the academy for her role.

Diane Kruger:



Diane Kruger gets an equal number of points for her amazing style as she does for her acting talents, which is why she’s hot on our radar this year. In Quentin Tarantino’s 2009 film Inglourious Basterds, Kruger held her own alongside Brad Pitt, and is quickly rising to household name status.

Penelope Cruz:



When it comes to great actresses in Hollywood, there’s never been a question that Penelope Cruz ranks high on the A-list. This is even more apparent in her most recent film Nine, for which she is only one of many great stars in a cast that includes the likes of Kate Hudson, Marion Cotillard, and Nicole Kidman. She’s already been nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in the film.