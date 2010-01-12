Megan Fox: Tattoos Erased for Armani Ad

Back in October, Armani announced that Megan Fox would replace Victoria Beckham as the new spokeswoman for the fashion powerhouse’s S/S 2010 underwear and jeans lines.

Megan is young and sexy and has a lot of spirit. Both Emporio Armani Underwear and Armani Jeans are all about a youthful attitude, making her the perfect choice for the collections, Giorgio Armani told WWD.

Well, the results are in for the trim and sexy Transformers star’s ad campaign debut, which hits magazines and billboards in February.

Suprisingly, photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott strayed away from producing one of their typically edgy shoots and captured Fox’s curves in a series of tame black and white images. Even more surprising is that a few things appear to have gone missing in post-production: her famously inked tattoos.

This is a bit unexpected. Tattoo-inspired body art hit the S/S 2010 runways in a big way— Rodarte, Gaultier, and Chanel all featured decorated models— but more importantly, Fox is known for her tattoos (she has between seven and nine).

We still think that she looks gorgeous in the stripped-down looks and romantic poses (there’s no doubt that the billboards will back up traffic for miles), but if Fox was “the perfect choice” for Armani, why would they airbrush away her trademarks?

More News We Love:

Lady Gaga Casts Model Lara Stone in New Music Video

Celebrity Couples We’d Like to See in 2010