Megan Fox’s Bra Top Makes Even A Jean Skirt Look Hot AF

Over the last few months, Megan Fox has cemented herself as a true fashion It Girl. I’m breaking down the secrets to mastering Megan Fox’s style here, so keep reading for a play-by-play on what makes her style tick. Thanks to her killer street style outfits—as well as her coordinating dinner outfits with her rapper-turned-punk-superstar boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly—Fox has truly become one of my favorite sources of sartorial inspiration this year. And her closet is truly the gift that keeps on giving because she just posted the steamiest outfit photo to her Instagram feed.

Here’s the low-down on Fox’s style transformation: A quick trip down memory lane will prove that the actress has always been about going all-out when it comes to her red carpet looks. But, her slew of day-off outfits has been kicked up a notch in recent months thanks in part to her partnership with one of Hollywood’s most in-demand stylists, Maeve Reilly. Reilly has worked with style superstars like Hailey Bieber and Dixie D’Amelio in the past and was the person behind Fox’s super-daring Mugler look at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, so we have a lot to thank her for.

The duo has created some seriously show-stopping looks during their tenure and Reilly has completely reinvented the actress’ style in the process. Fox’s look is still undeniably hot, but her outfits feel sexy in a modern way rather than in the classic bandage-dress-and-heels way that she popularized way back in the early aughts. Now, Fox chooses to mix baggy boyfriend-style jeans from brands like Ksubi with cropped baby graphic tees and oversized blazers. She also loves to layer a leather trench coat over all of her ‘fits, so fall fashion fans, please take note! And don’t get me wrong—when she does opt for a classic bandage dress, she kills it. The end result is a cool-girl-approved rotation of outfits that all effortlessly transition from day to night.

While some of Fox’s best looks are caught by the paparazzi, she has also long been a fan of posting a few truly top-tier outfits directly to her Instagram page—which is great, because that’s where I go for most of my outfit inspiration, anyway! Most recently, Fox posted a few selfies to her feed showing off a matching olive green skirt set by New York City-based designer Danielle Guizio.

“When I tell you that the table at this air bnb saw some things 🥵” Fox captioned the steamy carousel.

Fox styled the cropped jacket over a simple black bralette and accessorized it with a pair of black strappy stiletto-heeled sandals. File this outfit under: Ways To Make A Denim Mini Skirt Look Hot. And while I love this particular look, a quick scroll through Fox’s feed will prove that she clearly loves to rock a matching set from time to time. She just styled a graphic denim jacket with a pair of high-waisted jeans while on a grocery run, for instance! And who can forget that Barbie-inspired Mach & Mach look that Fox wore to the iHeartRadio Music Awards back in May?

If you love this most recent look, I promise that there are so many more to fall in love with from over the last few months, too. From classic bandage dresses to knit bra tops, Fox’s closet is chock-full of this season’s most in-demand pieces. Read on for a full breakdown of some of her recent looks.

Fox kept it simple by styling a knit cropped tank with a pair of high-waisted jeans for a sweet birthday post on Instagram.

When in doubt, wear all black! Fox styled this sheer ribbed tank with a pair of coordinating black trousers.

A luxe leather jacket by Nour Hammour and chunky platform heels by Tom Ford both instantly upgrade this look for nighttime wear.

Another day, another trench coat! This time around, Fox opted for a light tan version from Acne Studios with distressed jeans from Ksubi and a coordinating knit bra-style top.

Never one to miss a chance to dress up, Fox rocked this gray midi dress by Alex Perry with a pair of heels by Femme LA.