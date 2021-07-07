Megan Fox Just Revealed What She Really Thinks of Brian Austin Green’s New Girlfriend

Moving on. Megan Fox responded to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess dating, and it seems like she has no issues with her ex-husband’s new girlfriend.

Green, who separated from Fox at the end of 2019, took to his Instagram on Monday, July 6, to share a photo of him and Burgess kissing at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom in Orlando, Florida. The picture showed the couple in full-on Disney attire as they made out in front of some trees. “It’s been a really long time since I’ve been with someone I can truly share life with. ❤️” Green captioned the photo.

Burgess, a professional dancer on Dancing With the Stars, commented back, “There’s no one else I could ever imagine sharing it with. I love you ♥️” She also posted her own Instagram picture of her and Green at Disney World with the caption, “Even at Disney World you’re all I see. I could never get enough of you. ♥️ Pandora was pretty epic tho 🤩.” The photo was a snap of her kissing Green on the cheek as he smiled for the camera.

Green’s post also earned a comment from Fox, who publicly spoke for the first time about her ex-husband’s new relationship. “Grateful for Sharna,” Fox commented with a blue heart emoji.

Green and Fox married in June 2010 and share three kids: Bodhi, 7, Journey, 4, and Noah, 8. In May 2020, Green confirmed that he and Fox had secretly split at the end of 2019 after almost 10 years of marriage. “She said, ‘I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me,'” he said at the time on his podcast, “…With Brian Austin Green.” “I was shocked and I was upset about it but I can’t be upset at her because she didn’t ask to feel that way. It wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt. We talked about it a little more and said let’s separate for a bit… and so we did.”

Fox filed for divorce in November 2020, days after she made her red carpet debut with her new boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, whom she met while she was still married to Green while filming the upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass. Green and Burgess started dating at the end of 2020.

A source told Entertainment Tonight in March that Fox “isn’t fazed” by her ex-husband’s new relationship. “She doesn’t really care who Brian dates, but she has her standards set high for anyone that meets or is around her kids,” the insider said. According to the source, the main reason Fox isn’t concerned with her ex-husband’s love life is that she’s moved on herself with MGK.

“MGK always puts Megan first, treats her like a queen and is super respectful, thoughtful and funny, which are all qualities that she loves,” the insider said. “MGK is head over heels for Megan and didn’t think he’d get so lucky to score someone of her caliber.”