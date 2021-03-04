Here’s How Megan Fox Really Feels About Brian Austin Green’s New Girlfriend

Not on her radar. Megan Fox’s reaction to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess dating isn’t even a blip in her mind.

A source told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, March 3, that Fox—who filed for divorce from Green in November 2020 after 10 years of marriage—”isn’t fazed” by her estranged husband’s new relationship. “She doesn’t really care who Brian dates, but she has her standards set high for anyone that meets or is around her kids,” the insider said.

One of the reasons that Fox isn’t concerned about Green’s romantic life is because of her own relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, who she’s “very in love” with, according to Entertainment Tonight’s source. The two started dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of the movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

“MGK always puts Megan first, treats her like a queen and is super respectful, thoughtful and funny, which are all qualities that she loves,” the insider said. “MGK is head over heels for Megan and didn’t think he’d get so lucky to score someone of her caliber.”

Green and Burgess, a professional dancer on Dancing With the Stars, started dating at the end of 2020 after they were seen together on vacation in Hawaii. In an episode of his podcast, “…With Brian Austin Green” in May 2020, Green revealed that he and Fox separated at the end of 2019. The two share three kids: Bodhi, 7, Noah, 8, and Journey, 4.

In an interview on The Morning Show in February 2021, Burgess commended Green on what a “wonderful” father he is. “He’s a wonderful dad, and he and his wife—uh, ex-wife—have raised three beautiful children,” she said. “And they are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they’ve done such an amazing job.”

She continued, “I think they’re doing a great job with managing their situation, so I’m grateful that I’ve been able to fit into it, into their world.”

According to Entertainment Tonight’s source, Burgess and Green’s relationship is “blossoming into something much more serious.” The insider continued, “They are spending a ton of time together and are enjoying every moment. They are still getting to know each other, but they definitely think that there’s potential for things to elevate to the next level sometime down the line.”