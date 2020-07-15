Megan Fox Is in ‘Full Support’ of Brian Austin Green’s New Girlfriend After Their Breakup

On wards and upwards. Megan Fox’s reaction to Brian Austin Green and Tina Louise dating is nothing but support. A source told HollywoodLife on Tuesday, July 14, that the Jennifer’s Body actress is “happy” for her ex as he dates again after the couple’s recent separation after almost 10 years of marriage.

“Megan is in full support of Brian trying to find love again,” the insider said. “If she can start dating herself, she has no problem with him dating and doing the same. She wants him to be happy and in a healthy relationship because it all leads back to the kids. They are together on co-parenting and will be in each other’s lives forever so Megan doesn’t want to make it difficult for Brian and vice versa.”

Brian confirmed that he and Megan split at the end of 2019 in a May episode of his podcast, “…With Brian Austin Green.” Since then, both Brian and Megan—who share kids Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3—have moved on with new suitors. A few weeks after he announced his separation from the Transformers actress, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was photographed with model Tina Louise. Megan, for her part, has been dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly, whom she met on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2019, since her split from her husband.

“They are gradually working it all out since it is so new for them both,” the source told HollywoodLife. “They both have great intentions for the future when it comes to the family they made even if they aren’t together anymore themselves. Megan is not going to get in the way of Brian finding love again if it is the right person. She would never discourage that.”

As for Brian’s relationship with Tina, the “….with Brian Austin Green” podcast host was first photographed with the model at the Los Angeles restaurant Sugar Taco on June 30. The date came days after Green was photographed out with model Courtney Stodden. After a back and forth between Stodden and Green in the media, Stodden finally called Green a “womanizer,” as she officially ended their fling. In the end, it turned out OK for Green, as HollywoodLife’s source noted that the actor is “all-in” on his relationship with Louise.

“Brian really thinks Tina is super cool and is all-in on starting a relationship with her,” the source said. “He also finds it very important to start a friendship with her first. Things are really in a good spot to continue to get even better, Tina makes him happy and that is what he needs right now.”

The Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles actor seems to be a much better place in his life than where he was when he announced his split from Megan in May. When he revealed that he and his wife had separated, Green hoped that the two would stay friends amid their breakup.

“I will always love her,” he said at the time. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

He continued, “There’s the unknown aspect…there’s that pit in my stomach…I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds … she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”