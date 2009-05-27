Megan Fox Poses for Entertainment Weekly

Still in awe of Megan Fox‘s hotness on the cover of Elle and in that Esquire web movie, we caught a glimpse of the actress posing for the cover of an upcoming issue of Entertainment Weekly. The shoot took place in Los Angeles yesterday, and the actress is promoting the Transformers sequel, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, which comes out next month. Sure, the distressed jeans and tank top look and green dress with cutout sides are nothing compared to that plunging gold bathing suit she wore in Esquire, but the girl looks amazing in whatever she’s wearing (yes, I’m straight).