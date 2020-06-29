Megan Fox ‘Always Secretly Loved’ One of Machine Gun Kelly’s Features & Now It All Makes Sense

There’s no doubt that Megan Fox is physically attracted to Machine Gun Kelly following her divorce from Brian Austin Green. Even though the 30-year-old rapper is “definitely different from Brian,” says a source, Megan, 34, is really into him. But there’s one feature in particular that Megan can’t seem to get enough of: His tattoos.

According to a source with HollywoodLife, the Transformers star “always secretly loved a guy with tattoos and a less traditional look so nobody’s really surprised to see her dating someone like that.” The source adds, “she was very physically attracted to him,” especially since she was looking for “something different after Brian and she’s gotten that.”

The Jennifer’s Body star was married to Brian Austin Green, 46, for nearly 10 years. The couple share kids Bodhi, 6, Journey, 3, and Noah, 7. Brian officially announced their divorce to fans on May 18 on his podcast, revealing that they had already been separated for quite some time. It seems the 90210 alum didn’t have any hard feelings about MGK, who was already rumored to be dating Megan at the time. “I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way,” he said.

Instead, the actor was skeptical that the pair were anything more than friends. “Megan and I have talked about him, and they’re friends at this point. From what she’s expressed, he’s a really just nice, genuine guy. And I trust her judgment,” he revealed at the time. Yet weeks later, the Megan and MGK went on to confirm their relationship with a kiss.

While Brian is definitely still processing all of this, Megan is enjoying her time with MGK for now. The pair reportedly solidified their bond while shooting the rapper’s “Bloody Valentine” music video and have been together since. “She seems to be quite happy with the way things are going,” HollywoodLife’s source shares.