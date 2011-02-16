Megan Fox on Letterman: Black, Spandex and Mesh, Oh My!

Megan Fox is really milking the sexy thing, not that that’s a bad thing. I think it’s safe to say that the 23-year-old is the hottest actress to hit the scene since Angelina Jolie became a household name after starring in HBO’s Gia in 1998. I know Megan gets a lot of flack for speaking her mind and just in general not caring what other people think, but I think it’s refreshing that she chooses not to have the highly controlled public image that most starlets do. As a side note, how insane does her body look in this dress that she wore for her appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman last week?