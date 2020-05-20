Megan Fox’s Net Worth Proves She’s Just Fine No Matter Who She’s With

Scroll To See More Images

Following the recent news of Megan Fox’s split from Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green, many are already wondering what Megan Fox’s net worth is and how much she stands to lose in their divorce. While it’s not clear what the 34-year-old’s prenup arrangement was nearly 10 years ago when she got married to 46-year-old Green, at least we have an idea of how much she’s worth today.

Megan’s ex-husband, Brian, originally announced their split on May 18, 2020, to his fans in an episode of his podcast. He suggested that the couple were already “trying to sort of be apart” in 2019, and confirmed that he was already familiar with Machine Gun Kelly—Megan’s recently rumored flame. While he understood the pair to just be “friends” at the time, fans have already spotted Megan and MGK kissing in public. But Brian made clear that he was OK with it: “[I don’t] want people to think that her or he are villains or I was a victim in any way with any of this because I wasn’t. This isn’t something new for us. This is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press and take sides on and judge and critique, but it’s not new for us,” he explained.

Brian and Megan have had a notoriously on-again, off-again relationship. They met in 2004 on the set of Hope & Faith when Megan was 18 and Brian was 30 and were engaged shortly after in 2006. But the pair broke things off at the time, waiting until June 2010 to reconcile and get married. By 2015, Megan filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences,” but ultimately rescinded her request when she became pregnant with their youngest child, 3-year-old Journey. The couple shares two other children, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 7.

It’s also possible that money could have been an issue among those “irreconcilable differences” in 2015. Inquisitr reported in 2013 that Megan and Brian had a strained financial relationship. “It should be the happiest time of Megan’s life, but she is definitely worried about their finances. Megan is constantly complaining about costs for the upkeep for their house, from landscapers and nannies to maids and pool cleaners,” a source told the outlet. “A lot of people may not relate to a Hollywood star’s strained finances, but Megan is genuinely worried that she and Brian are living beyond their means.”

But how much money were Megan and Brian living off of, exactly? Keep on reading for Megan Fox’s net worth in 2020.

How much did Megan Fox make from Transformers?

According to The Cinemaholic, Megan Fox made roughly around $800,000 for her role in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, the second film in Michael Bay’s Transformers franchise.

How does Megan Fox spend her money?

Megan reportedly donates a large sum of her income to various climate change and environmental justice charities, including her 2019 #FIGHT4THEAMAZON campaign hosted alongside her ex Brian.

What is Megan Fox’s net worth in 2020?

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Megan Fox’s net worth is a shared $10 million with Brian Austin Green as of 2020. Earlier reports of their net worths list Megan’s at a higher value of $5 million compared to Brian’s $3 million.