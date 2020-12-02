Megan Fox Plans to Move in With Machine Gun Kelly After Her Divorce From Brian Austin Green

Plans for the future. Megan Fox wants to move in with Machine Gun Kelly after her divorce from Brian Austin Green, but she wants to make sure her kids are OK with it first.

Fox filed for divorce from Green on November 25, the day before Thanksgiving, after more than 10 years of marriage. Fox’s decision to file comes six months after Green announced in an episode of his podcast, “…With Brian Austin Green,” in May that he and his wife had separated in November 2019

As for next steps, a source told People on Wednesday, December 2, that Fox hopes to move in with her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, after her divorce from Green is finalized. Though she’s OK if the process takes a while, so her and Green’s three sons—Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 4—have time to adjust.

“Megan has planned to file for divorce for a while. She and Brian already agreed to a custody plan so Megan hopes the divorce will happen quickly and be uncomplicated,” the insider said.

The source continued, “They are making plans for the future and want to live together. Megan has been taking things slowly though to make sure her sons are doing OK.”

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly—who met on the set of the film, Midnight in the Switchgrass, in 2019—confirmed their relationship in June after they were photographed kissing and holding hands after a date in Los Angeles. According to People’s source, Fox’s sons have met her boyfriend and are acquainting themselves with him. “They are getting to know him now,” the source said. “Megan’s sons are her number one priority.”

In an interview on the podcast, ““Give Them LaLa…With Randall,” in July, Fox recalled her first feelings for MGK on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. “I was like, ‘Who is going to play this role?’ And he was like, ‘Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,’ and immediately, I was like, ‘Uh oh,’” she recalled. I could feel that some wild shit was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul—that something was going to come from that.”

She continued, “I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” Fox said. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”