Megan Fox Manifested Machine Gun Kelly: An Astrologer Explains

If you were wondering whether the sizzling romance between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly was beginning to cool down, think again. In her recent interview with Glamour U.K., Megan took time to gush over her bleach-blonde beau, saying that she believes she’s responsible for “manifesting” his existence: “He’s literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four,” the Jennifer’s Body actress said. “I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him.”

If you’ve been following the relationship between these blood-drinking love birds, her comments are no surprise, as this couple has made it *clear* that they believe they were destined to be together. In fact, Machine Gun Kelly’s latest song “Twin Flame” is an ode to his soon-to-be wife, with lyrics that include: “On the first day, you told me, ‘I was your twin flame from a past life'”. Megan has also stated that she believes they are “two halves of the same soul,” during the couple’s first interview together on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s podcast, ‘Give Them Lala … With Randall’ back in 2020.

However, the idea of Megan Fox literally “manifesting” Machine Gun Kelly’s existence may have you scratching your head, which is why we asked world-renowned astrologer and spiritual coach Valerie Mesa for an explanation of manifestation and what it entails: “The only word the universe knows is ‘yes,’ which means we’re constantly attracting and manifesting what we think about on a regular basis.” Mesa explains: “It sort of feels as if each of our individual lives is a hologram composed of different feelings, experiences, and emotions. So, if we wake up thinking we’re on top of the world, having the best day ever, then chances are things will turn out in your favor for the most part.”

This jives with Megan’s comments, as she explains in her interview that her “thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me.” If Megan made a point to envision the exact type of man that Machine Gun Kelly would end up becoming, it makes sense that she could deem her manifestation ritual a success. Hard to believe? Well, that’s just the mystery of how magic works!

When asked if it’s truly possible for the Transformers actress to bring another person into being, Mesa says “it’s possible.” She continues to explain that when a spiritual union between two people is THIS powerful, that it can “make you question your entire life, given the severity and intensity of the feelings involved. So, it is likely that looking back, she realized she had been connected to him, or perhaps was calling upon his spirit all along.”

If the idea of manifesting another person’s existence seems over-the-top to you, don’t discount its power yet. After all, it can *literally* change your life. Valerie Mesa also explains that creating a vision board full of inspiring images can help you manifest your ideal reality. You could also write affirmations, intentions or mantras into your notebook, such as “I attract love and abundance every day”. However, Mesa also makes one thing clear: “Overthinking a wish can squeeze the life out of it, so the key is to release all expectations, and once you’ve decided what you want and partaken in your manifestation ritual, release it and let it happen when it’s supposed to. Trust that the universe will take care of it.”

While we can’t know for sure whether the Megan Fox manifested Colson Baker (AKA Machine Gun Kelly) at the tender age of four, we do know their bond is powerful enough to make that seem *very* possible. And if there’s any chance that Megan Fox created the man of her dreams with nothing but her manifestation abilities, I know I’m willing to give it a shot!