Megan Fox Just Attended the Met Gala Alone a Day After MGK’s VMAs Fight With Conor McGregor

On her own. Megan Fox attended the Met Gala 2021 without Machine Gun Kelly a day after her boyfriend’s fight with Conor McGregor at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Megan, 35, attended the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City alone on Monday, September 13, in a red Dundas dress with lace-up detailing. The event came a day after her boyfriend, MGK, 31, almost got into a brawl with UFC champion Conor McGregor on the red carpet at the VMAs. According to TMZ, the fight started when Conor asked MGK for a photo, but the rapper refused. A source told Variety that Conor tried to approach MGK, who was in line for red carpet photos, but was pushed back by the rapper’s security. The magazine also reported Conor, who was walking with a cane due to a recent injury in a fight, “fell back and dropped his cane.” The source also claimed that Conor spilled his drink and yelled something along the lines of “that fucking punk punched me” before coming for MGK.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight after the VMAs, Conor denied that he tried to start a fight with MGK. “Absolutely nothing. I don’t know. He showed up, and I don’t know. I don’t know the guy,” he said when asked what happened between him and MGK. “Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean. I certainly don’t fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox.” In an interview with Variety, Kelly declined to comment on the “scuffle” between him and Conor and covered the interviewer’s mic. “We’re not allowed to say,” Megan said.

Megan and MGK have been together since 2020 after meeting on the set of their film, Midnight in the Switchgrass. At the time, Megan was separated from her then-husband, Brian Austin Green. The former couple, who got married in 2010, share sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7 and Journey, 4. Following their separation, Megan formally filed for divorce from the Beverly Hills: 90210 alum in November 2020 after 10 years of marriage.

In the months since, the Transformers alum and her rapper beau have been pretty much inseperable—and they haven’t been shy when it comes to letting fans know much they love each other. At the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, which took place just one day before the Met Gala in New York, Megan lovingly introduced MGK’s performance of his new single “Papercuts” alongside friend Kourtney Kardashian, whose boyfriend Travis Barker collaborated with MGK on the song. “New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies,” Megan said at the VMAs.

The Till Death actress stunned at the event in a sheer Thierry Mugler gown, which showed off her silver thong underneath. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Megan revealed that the dress was actually her boyfriend’s idea. “He was like, ‘You’re gonna be naked tonight.’ I was like, ‘Whatever you say, daddy,’” she said, which, at this point, sums up MGK and Megan Fox’s relationship quite nicely.