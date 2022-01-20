Here’s How Megan Fox’s Style Changed After She Started Dating MGK

Scroll To See More Images

Celebrity relationships usually seem like whirlwind romances, especially because they happen so publicly. As a mere bystander, it’s hard to get a genuine inside look at superstar couples—well, unless they offer it. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have created a new level of acceptable relationship PDA with their recent engagement (congrats!) and risque Instagram captions. The pair has only intimately known each other since March of 2020 when they met on the set of the indie film Midnight in the Switchgrass, and yet they have nourished a bond that few people achieve in a lifetime (though this could be because they drank each other’s blood). At the end of the day, celebrities are just people, and like most people, they want a partner that will help bring out the best version of themselves. And of course, the most stylish version of themselves—hence this analysis of Megan Fox’s style evolution after meeting MGK.

What we wear says a lot about ourselves. Clothing indicates how we feel emotionally, can make us feel more confident and acts as an expression of our creativity. Based on these factors, I think it is fair to use clothing style as a relationship indicator. Before Machine Gun Kelly coupled up with Megan Fox, he went through a bit of his own style evolution. If you look up photos of MGK from pre-2019, he almost exclusively wore black and white tanks and t-shirts, letting his many tattoos serve as the focal point of his fashion.

It’s hard to imagine that he would transition to wearing full hot pink outfits, pearl necklaces and glitter acrylic nails. I truly believe that when MGK changed his entire sound and wardrobe, he made those changes so as to be more in line with his true self—and that prepared him to find a partner like Megan.

Megan, on the other hand, has had a clear sense of personal style ever since she stepped onto the Transformers red carpet back in 2007. She usually opts for form-fitting silhouettes, loves a stiletto and is rarely seen wearing a pattern. Oh, and her raven hair is always her best accessory! Megan has occasionally been seen in the off-duty celebrity uniform of UGGs, sweatpants and a massive Louis Vuitton bag, but for the most part, she is usually dressed up.

Since she started dating MGK, Megan has an excuse to dress up even more for music award shows and red carpets, at which they’re always the best dressed couple.

Over the course of the year, Megan’s red carpet outfits have been stunning and sexy, two words I would’ve used to describe her red carpet style 10 years ago, too. I would argue that Megan’s style didn’t necessarily evolve when MGK entered the picture because she already knew who she was and what she liked. The main thing to change about Megan’s style is that it is now more elevated, given that they’re stepping more prominently into the public eye and attending more lavish events.

But since dating MGK, Megan surely seems more open to taking risks with her red carpet choices, and does so right alongside her man. From the completely sheer dress she wore to the MTV VMAs (that he picked!) to her fiery red Met Gala look, Megan looks strong and confident—and she knows it.

As she said in her own Instagram caption, her look is consistently “defying all of your puritanical emotionally repressed projections of what a woman should be.” I second that! Keep scrolling for a red carpet walk down memory lane of Megan’s best outfits.

2021

Megan attended the 2021 Met Gala solo in a stunning red Dundas gown. The short blunt bangs were a bold choice, the perfect contrast to the dramatic criss-crossed cutouts.

2021

Forget Revenge Body, Megan is serving Happy Relationship Body at the 2021 MTV VMAs. This is one of Megan’s most memorable red carpet moments by far and I’m sure it will be referenced for years to come as #goals.

2021

Similar to MGK, Megan likes to wear a lot of black. This 2021 NYFW look was a rare bright pop of cheery blue. Often one for mini skirts, it’s nice to see her rock a trouser!

2021

Megan and MGK are bringing back the couples dressing that was popular in the Britney Spears/Justin Timberlake denim era. As a couple, they love to have fun with their coordination; MGK’s sock and painted nails match Megan’s iHeartRadio Awards outfit perfectly.

2021

Megan’s outfit looks simple in comparison to MGKs until you realize her dress is intentionally sheer. This look stays true to Megan’s simple and sexy personal style.

2020

Megan and MGK started wearing coordinating looks when they began to have more run-ins with the paparazzi. Of course, it isn’t too hard to coordinate when your go-to color is all black.

2020

In the early stages of the couples relationship in 2020, Megan had yet to elevate her looks to match MGK’s louder style and was still dressing relatively casually for a night out. But I love that her Marc Jacobs Snapshot bag perfectly matched his look!

2020

You can tell how similar Megan and MGK’s style preferences are in this picture from September of 2020 because it looks like either one of them could wear each other’s full outfits. Also, how does she make sweatpants look so chic???

2018

Though it is hard to picture Megan still wanting to wear these skinny jeans from 2018, the full lace bodysuit, black heels and red lipstick are still very much her style today.

2014

Megan wore a patterned dress (which is very rare for her) at a 2014 Teenage Ninja Mutant Turtles premiere event. It’s obvious by the minimalist makeup, highlighted hair and longer hemline that she hadn’t discovered her signature style just yet.

2009

Even in 2009, Megan was a master of a sleek black outfit. Juicy Couture has come full circle since then, so maybe we will see her in these pants again soon. Heck, I’m ready to bring back the hobo bag!

2009

Circa 2009 in the early days of Megan’s career, she would sometimes show up to events in very sweet outfits. It’s hard to imagine Megan opting for a simple yellow button up cardigan now—unless, like, she was buttoning one button and wearing nothing underneath a la TikTok fashionistas.

2007

I’d argue Megan would wear a similar version of this 2007 MTV VMAs look now! Proving, despite a few detours and experiments, that she’s always remained true to her personal style.