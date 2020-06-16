Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Confirmed Their Relationship With a Kiss After Her Split From Brian Austin Green

*Pretends to be surprised* Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly kissed amid her divorce from Brian Austin Green. The Transformers actress and the “Bad Things” rapper confirmed their relationship on Monday, June 15, when the Daily Mail published photos of them holding hands and kissing for the first time since news broke that Megan’s relationship with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum had ended after 10 years of marriage.

The Daily Mail’s photos (click here to look at them) showed Megan and Machine Gun Kelly walking hand in hand to their car after spending an hour and a half at Mr. Furley’s bar in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles. The two were then photographed passionately making out in the front seat. The rumored couple also seemed to be sending a message to the paparazzi with their outfits. Megan wore a black T-shirt with ripped black jeans and white sneakers, while her rumored beau dressed in an oversized pink T-shirt, faded blue jeans, Converse and, last but not least, a white cap that read: “Fuck you.”

Though it’s the first time his ex-wife was seen with her rumored new boyfriend, it doesn’t seem like Brian cared much as it looks like he’s also moved on. Megan and MGK’s makeout session came a day after the actor was seen a Mexican restaurant in L.A. with model Courtney Stodden.

In a May episode of his podcast “…With Brian Austin Green,” the actor revealed that he and Megan had separated at the end of 2019 after almost a decade of marriage. Though there were rumors that his ex-wife was in a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, who she met on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, Brian was skeptical to believe that they were anything more than friends. “Megan and I have talked about him, and they’re friends at this point. From what she’s expressed, he’s a really just nice, genuine guy. And I trust her judgment,” he said at the time on his podcast.

After Brian and Megan’s split, the Jennifer’s Body actress went on to play MGK’s love interest in the music video for his new single, “My Bloody Valentine.” There are also reports that the two “definitely” hooked up after Megan’s separation from Brian, who she shares three kids with: Bodhi, 6, Noah, 7, and Journey, 3. Glad to see both parties moving on.