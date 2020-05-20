Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly ‘Definitely Hooked Up’ After Her Divorce From Brian Austin Green

A turn of events. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly “hooked up” after Brian Austin Green’s divorce, according to Us Weekly, and we don’t know what to think. For those who don’t know, Megan and MGK sparked dating rumors on May 15 after they were photographed together in Los Angeles. Three days later, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum confirmed that he and his wife have separated after 10 years of marriage.

So are Megan and Machine Gun Kelly dating? Well, a source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 19, that the two—who met on the set of the upcoming film, Midnight in the Switchgrass—started as a friends but their relationship soon became romantic after Megan spit from Brian at the end of 2019.

“[They] began spending more and more time together because of their work schedules and filming together,” a the insider said. “They started off as friends and their relationship grew from there. Megan thinks MGK is a really cool guy and their relationship turned more romantic.”

However, Brian isn’t too sure that his ex-wife and the rapper are in a relationship. On the May 18 episode of his podcast, “…With Brian Austin Green,” the actor he and his wife had been “trying to sort of be apart” since then eod 2019. He also revealed that Megan has told him about Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, and he’s not sure that their relationship has become romantic.

“She met this guy Colson on set on this film she’s working on,” he said. “I’ve never met him—goes by Machine Gun Kelly—I’ve never met him but you know, Megan and I have talked about him and they’re friends at this point.”

He continued, “From what she’s expressed, he’s a really just nice, genuine guy. And I trust her judgment. She’s always had really good judgment.”

Guess the mystery of MGK and Megan Fox continues.