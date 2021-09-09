Here’s the Truth About Rumors Megan Fox & MGK Are Engaged After She Wore a Ring on *That* Finger

These two just can’t stop teasing us! Fans are wondering if Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged again after the Jennifer’s Body alum was spotted wearing what appeared to be a ring on that finger. But does it really mean anything?

Megan, 35, was seen with the “ring on that special finger” on Wednesday, September 8, according to Us Weekly. The sighting reportedly came while Megan was watching MGK, 31, rehearse for his upcoming performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. An insider who spoke to the site also teased a potential “surprise announcement” during the rapper’s stint on stage, during which he’s expected to premiere a new single, “Papercuts,” with Travis Barker. The Blink-182 drummer, who is currently dating Kourtney Kardashian, also happens to go on plenty of double dates with Megan and MGK. So, is it possible Travis is playing wingman to a proposal here?

Well, it appears the answer is no—for now. On Thursday, September 9, E! News reported that the actress’ rep confirmed that she and MGK are not currently engaged. The rep, however, did not offer any comment on the rumored engagement ring, according to the site.

This isn’t the first time Megan’s choice of jewelry has sparked engagement speculation. In January, the actress was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring on her left hand while out and about in New York City. In photos published by the Daily Mail at the time, Fox could be seen walking alongside MGK outside of the NBC studios. Interestingly, the “Bloody Valentine” singer was also spotted wearing a ring on his left finger when he stopped to sign autographs for nearby fans, though sources never confirmed if the pair were engaged at the time.

While an engagement hasn’t officially happened yet, Megan and MGK are reportedly looking forward to taking that next step in their relationship. A source close to Megan previously told the outlet that she and MGK “plan to get engaged and married” as soon as her divorce from Brian Austin Green is finalized. The Transformers star filed for divorce from the Beverly Hills: 90210 alum in November 2020, five months after he first announced their separation on his podcast.

Brian, with whom Megan shares kids Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4, has reportedly been making it difficult to finalize the divorce, however. “Brian is definitely not making it easy or doing things quickly,” a source told E! in February. “Megan would like to wrap it up and get it finished as quickly as possible, but Brian is not exactly working with her on that.”