Did Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Break Up? They’ve Had ‘Issues’ Before But Things ‘Seem Pretty Serious This Time’

She deleted all evidence of their relationship from Instagram and within hours, her account disappeared completely, leading fans to speculate: Did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly break up?

The couple announced their engagement in January 2022 after a little over a year of dating. “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” Fox wrote in the announcement post to social media. “We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood. 1.11.22 ✨.”

But on February 12, 2023, Fox uploaded a series of photos of herself, plus a video of an envelope burning. She wrote in the caption: “You can taste the dishonesty / it’s all over your breath” which are lyrics from Beyonce’s “Pray You Catch Me” off her 2016 album Lemonade. The post has since been deleted, as is all evidence of her intense relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker. Here’s what we know.

Did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly break up?

Did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly break up? It’s unclear but fans certainly think so. The last photo in Fox’s last Instagram post before she deleted her account included her appearing to burn some letters. A fan commented on the post by speculating that Baker might have cheated on Fox with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd, “He probably got with Sophie.” She responded jokingly: “Maybe I got with Sophie.”

On February 13, a source told People that “Megan is very upset. They had a fight over the weekend and Megan won’t speak to him,” the insider said. They “haven’t officially called off the engagement but Megan took her ring off… They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time.”

A source told Entertainment Tonight on the day her Instagram disappeared that the pair had been out at parties together “every night” and “seemed fine” but his mood appeared to change. “Megan and MGK have been together all of Super Bowl weekend. They’ve been out at parties together every night, including last night and seemed fine. Last night MGK also performed at a party, but he seemed a bit off. His energy was low, and the performance wasn’t great.” During an appearance at Sports Illustrated’s The Party on the eve of Super Bowl 2023, Page Six reported he said: “This one’s for the ladies,” before performing one of his most famous hits, “Bloody Valentine.”

The source also told Entertainment Tonight that Megan likes to troll her followers whenever their relationship is at a low. “Megan and MGK have a very intense relationship with lots of highs and lows. They have a tendency to get into arguments and then end up making up,” the source said, adding that Megan “also likes to troll her fans during the more ‘off’ times between them for attention.”

Before her Instagram was deactivated, eagle-eyed fans also noticed she was following only three people: Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and Eminem—MGK’s rival. His feud with the rapper began in 2012 when Baker tweeted about Eminem’s then-16-year-old daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers: “I have to say, she is hot as f—k, in the most respectful way possible cuz Em is king.”

In an April 2022 interview with Glamour U.K., Fox gushed over her bleach-blonde beau, saying that she believes she’s responsible for “manifesting” his existence: “He’s literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four,” the Jennifer’s Body actress said. “I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him.”

Upon their engagement, Fox revealed the unique design for her ring which at first looked like a standard toi e moi design but upon closer inspection, the couple put their own twist on it: “The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings,” Baker told Vogue in January 2022. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts.”

Fox and Baker received some criticism for this; some people thought it was normalizing abusive and/or controlling relationships. But Fox defended their relationship, telling Glamour UK: “[It seems] I have to meet a certain requirement or follow all of these rules,” she says. “It’s very bizarre to get judged for, like, ‘What if I am in a BDSM relationship? And I’m like, yes – is that OK with you? Because that’s what I want.’ So, I shouldn’t be outcast from the feminist community, because that is something that I prefer for myself. I feel sexual power in that way, by experiencing it that way.”

She continued: “I was being celebrated as being a feminist until I had the nerve to call my boyfriend, ‘Daddy,’’’ she says sarcastically. “And a lot of people got upset about that, which I think is a funny conversation to actually have, because that goes into allowing women to be… women. Allowing us to experience what we want in life, what we like. That is feminism.”

The Transformers actress and the “Bad Things” rapper confirmed their relationship on Monday, June 15 2020, when the Daily Mail published photos of them holding hands and kissing for the first time since news broke that Megan’s relationship with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green had ended after 10 years of marriage.

A source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 19 2020, that the two—who met on the set of the upcoming film, Midnight in the Switchgrass—started as friends but their relationship soon became romantic after Megan split from Green at the end of 2019. “[They] began spending more and more time together because of their work schedules and filming together,” the insider said. “They started off as friends and their relationship grew from there. Megan thinks MGK is a really cool guy and their relationship turned more romantic.”

